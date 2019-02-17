 Bayern Munich battle not personal but Jürgen Klopp out to disappoint old friends | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.02.2019

Champions League

Bayern Munich battle not personal but Jürgen Klopp out to disappoint old friends

The last time Jürgen Klopp faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League, he lost in the final. Now, with Liverpool, he hosts the German champions and some of his best-loved former players as the favorite to progress.

Fussball l FC Bayern trifft im Champions League Achtelfinale auf Liverpool. (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

He was the last man to wrestle the Bundesliga from Bayern Munich's grasp but having seen the Bavarians regain their crown, steal some of his best players and beat his Borussia Dortmund side in the 2013 Champions League final, Jürgen Klopp could be forgiven for harboring some resentment. Not just a bit of it.

"It's nothing, not a little bit personal," the Liverpool coach said at his press conference on Monday. "There were never any negative things with Bayern but when we played them or when they bought our players how could I be happy and say 'Great, good idea I'll bring him in my car'.

"That was not nice for us at Dortmund but it's part of the business. In these moments I was not happy, but it is long ago."

BVB reunion in store

Two of Klopp's key men from his days at Signal Iduna Park are likely to line up against his current side on Tuesday night and the 51-year-old was also keen to play up the importance of Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels in getting him to the position he now holds.

"I worked together with these boys. Two fantastic players. I have to be really thankful. Without them probably my career would not be the same," he said, in response to a question from DW.

Jürgen Klopp puts an arm round Robert Lewandowski in their Dortmund days (Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp puts an arm round Robert Lewandowski in their Dortmund days

"We all benefited from each other. That's part of my life and part of my history. We’ll always have a lot of respect for each other. I know a lot about them. I really like them. We will try everything to... what can I say? To let them not shine."

Stopping Lewandowski from dazzling is likely to be key to Liverpool's hopes. The Polish striker has eight goals in six games in Europe this term and with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Dejan Lovren doubtful with a hamstring injury, midfielder Fabinho may be tasked with keeping Klopp's former hitman quiet in an unfamiliar center back role. 

"He released that striker's instinct in me and that allowed me to make the next step up," Lewandowksi said of his boss ahead of the first leg at Anfield. "I didn't know that I still had so much potential, more than I thought, and that means he saw something in me that I couldn't see."

Emotion important at Anfield

Bayern coach Niko Kovac is the latest man to benefit from the work Klopp did with Lewandowski and others but the Croatian coach knows that his men will have to be at something close to their best, reacting to Klopp's assertion that Liverpool would have to be at 140 percent by upping the ante still further.

"Liverpool are a top side, but so are we," Kovac said in his press conference. "They will also have respect for us. The aim is of course to progress. If Liverpool give 140 percent, then we need 150 percent. It will be a real battle."

Niko Kovac will face Jürgen Klopp for the first time as a coach (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

Niko Kovac will face Jürgen Klopp for the first time as a coach on Tuesday

Kovac added that Franck Ribery had barely slept after his wife gave birth on Sunday night, a bout of gastroenteritis will rule out Jerome Boateng and that Kingsley Coman is getting "better by the hour". The same applies to Liverpool's former Bayern man Xherdan  Shaqiri, according to Klopp.

The Swiss international has said that, should he recover in time, he'd be "very happy" to play against a club where he had an "amazing" two-and-a-half years. Klopp hopes Shaqiri isn't the only one charged with emotion come Tuesday night, when Bayern will play in Liverpool for the first time since 1981.

"In Germany a lot of people talk now about the atmosphere at Anfield. There was a lot of talk that we are maybe the most emotional club in world football," he said. "Emotion in my opinion is a very positive thing, so let's show that tomorrow night."

Even if Klopp insists that revenge isn't on his mind, getting one over Bayern and Kovac certainly is. He'll be hoping for more positive feelings this time round.  

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Five times

    Bayern Munich and Liverpool have a rich tradition in the European Cup, both having lifted the famous trophy on five occasions. Liverpool, beaten finalists last season, currently sit on top of the English Premier League while Bayern, who started the season sluggishly, are now back in form and sit second in the Bundesliga table, and are keeping up the pressure on Borussia Dortmund.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Recent history

    Bayern Munich have had a better record than Liverpool in the Champions League over the last decade or so. The Bavarians have only failed to reach the semifinals once in the last seven years and have only failed to reach the quarterfinals twice in the last 12. As for Liverpool, last season's final appearance was their first since 2007.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Liverpool beat Bayern in the 2001 Super Cup

    The last time Liverpool and Bayern played in a competitive match was in the Super Cup in 2001 with Liverpool, winners of that year's UEFA Cup, emerging 3-2 winners over the Champions League holders. The two clubs have only met once before in the European Cup, Liverpool progressing on away goals in the semifinal en route to their third title in 1981.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    A familiar face

    The last time Jürgen Klopp faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League was in the 2013 final at Wembley when his Borussia Dortmund team lost 2-1 to a late Arjen Robben goal. The Bavarians were Klopp's main rivals during his seven years as BVB coach, in which he won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup. The fact that Liverpool are top of the Premier League is evidence of his continued success.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Experience is key

    Niko Kovac may be a relatively inexperienced coach, this being his first season of Champions League football, but he has years of experience to call upon in his Bayern Munich side. Arjen Robben (right) may be out injured but Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery (left to right) have over 250 Champions League appearances between them.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Mohammed Salah

    All eyes will be on Mohammed Salah at Anfield. The Egyptian striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season and his pace, skill and sharp left foot will pose a genuine threat to Bayern's defense, which has looked vulnerable on the counterattack in the Bundesliga in recent weeks.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Manuel Neuer

    With Bayern's back line looking shaky, even more responsibility falls upon goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer. The Germany captain has been nursing a thumb injury but he was between the sticks in Augsburg on the weekend. He now looks forward to making his first ever appearance at Anfield.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    You'll Never Walk Alone

    Liverpool's famous Anfield home, first opened in 1884, may not be the cauldron it once was but the home fans are still capable of pumping up the volume on the big occasions - and a visit by Bayern Munich is one of the biggest. After being expanded in 2016, Anfield now seats 54,074 fans, making it the sixth biggest stadium in England.

    Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants

    Home advantage

    The second leg of the tie is to be played at the Allianz Arena, Bayern's 75,000 capacity home. Having only opened its doors in 2002, it can't boast the history that Anfield has. Still, Bayern have already enjoyed some big moments in their relatively new home. Here they celebrate winning the 2013 Bundesliga title Two weeks later they beat Dortmund to win the Champions League final at Wembley.

    Author: Bormani Jacob


Bildkombo David Alaba, FC Bayern München & Mohamed Salah, FC Liverpool

Champions League: The battles that will define Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich 18.02.2019

The second of three Anglo-German Champions League ties begins on Tuesday with a clash of two of Europe's biggest beasts. Ahead of the game, DW takes a look at the on-pitch battles that will define the big last-16 clash.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg 2:2 - Kingsley Coman Jubel

Bundesliga: Bayern have Dortmund in their sights, but Liverpool have Bayern in theirs 15.02.2019

Kingsley Coman struck twice as Bayern Munich recovered from a Leon Goretzka own goal after 13 seconds to get all three points in Augsburg. But Liverpool will be watching on, aware of the chinks in Bayern's armor.

1. Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München |

Bayern Munich injuries starting to ease ahead of pivotal month 05.02.2019

With progress in both German Cup and Champions League on the line and a deficit in the Bundesliga, the next month looks key to Bayern Munich's season. Niko Kovac thinks some of his star men should return just in time.

