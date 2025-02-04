Bayern Munich and Rwanda: Why is sponsorship controversial?

Bayern Munich's sponsorship deal with Rwanda is "blood stained" and must end, according to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The ongoing conflict in eastern Congo has posed serious questions for the Bundesliga club.

Why is Bayern's relationship with Rwanda in the news?

Though a unilateral ceasefire was announced on Tuesday, a deadly conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has seen the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 recently capture the Congolese border city of Goma and exacerbated a humanitarian crisis in the region. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says any actions it takes are in self-defense, but the United Nations has repeatedly called for the country to withdraw forces from DRC and end the group's support.

Bayern Munich signed a deal with Rwanda in 2023, following in the footsteps of English club Arsenal and French outfit Paris Saint-Germain. The five-year partnership, described by Bayern as "platinum" and thought to be worth in excess of €5 million a year ($5.15 million) a year, stipulates that Bayern promote the African country's tourism brand "Visit Rwanda."

However, DR Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner has called on Bayern to end that deal in a letter addressed to all three clubs.

"Countless lives have been lost; rape, murder and theft prevail. Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery. If not for your own consciences, then the clubs should do it (end their sponsorship agreement) for the victims of Rwandan aggression," she wrote.

What has Bayern's reaction been?

The Bundesliga leaders have not yet responded to a query from DW nor spoken publicly on the matter. However, shortly after it was signed in 2023, Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern's CEO, defended the deal.

"Yes, we take money from Rwanda, but we also do something for it; by being open about it, by sending coaches there, by building a youth academy together, and so on," he told DW. "We want to be part of the development of Rwanda and also champion Africa as a continent of opportunity."

Is this the first time something like this has happened with Bayern?

No, in fact, the Rwanda deal was signed less than two months after the end of a similar deal with Qatar which also proved highly controversial and caused a significant rift between the club and its fans. Qatar's position on dissent and other human rights issues came under the spotlight during the 2022 World Cup. Bayern's active fanbase felt the country's politics did not match the club's stated values. The club's 2021 annual general meeting descended into anarchy in scenes that made global headlines.

What do Bayern and Rwanda gain from such deals?

For the German Bundesliga club, the answer initially appears to be money, though it is increasingly unclear whether the damage to its reputation caused by issues such as this is worth an amount that would only pay the wages of star striker Harry Kane for a couple of months. Bayern are also seeking to improve their profile in the region.

"Africa is a continent of opportunities. For FC Bayern, this is the next important step in internationalization," said Dreesen when the deal was signed. Ultimately, again, this would be a way to grow commercial income.

According to Rwanda's former minister for sport, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, Rwanda's stated aim is "to support the development of youth football for boys and girls in Rwanda" through the Bayern Munich academy established in the country.

"The potential is there for Rwandans to excel in football and this partnership provides a great platform for Rwanda to strive for excellence in sports," she said.

Sponsorships of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have made 'Visit Rwanda' visible across the globe Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

But many international observers see it differently, with Rwanda and its leader Paul Kagame increasingly being accused of sportswashing — using sports to present a positive public image that does not reflect reality.

"These sponsorships…have acted to sanitize Rwanda in the eyes of the world. Rwanda, which is a very poor country, has decided to spend its money supporting these clubs. It has signed deals with the cycling world championships, it's hoping to get Formula 1 to be held in Rwanda and it creates this image of a modern, progressive, clean, safe African country," author and journalist Michela Wrong told DW News.

"But at the same time, it's intervening very strongly in neighboring (DR) Congo and creating chaos in that country, and is responsible for thousands of deaths."

What could happen next?

The situation in DR Congo is fast-moving and it is unclear how secure the ceasefire is. France has called for Rwanda to "immediately" exit the country, the UK's foreign minister, David Lammy, has said M23 "could not have taken Goma without material support from Rwandan defense forces" and Germany is among the major powers considering whether to continue sending aid to Rwanda.

From Bayern's perspective, things are unclear. Given how politically engaged German fans are, Bayern will likely face much more internal pressure than PSG or Arsenal. As with the Qatar deal, Bayern must now decide whether the damage to its image is worth the revenue.

"These are rich, popular, very high-profile clubs — I don't think they need to take money from Rwanda; they can find other sponsors," Wrong said. "I would encourage them to do so."

Bayern hosts Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Friday night, which could lead to match-goers making their voices heard through a banner or other form of collective action.

Edited by: Chuck Penfold