Bayern Munich all but seal Bundesliga title with 2-1 win over Gladbach

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Allianz Arena

(Zirkzee 26', Goretzka 86' — Hernandez [OG] 37')

FT Bayern 2-1 Gladbach — That's the match and it was a pretty entertaining affair, though with few truly clear-cut chances in the second half. Gladbach really tapered off and appeared to be content to settle for a draw. Bayern, like the defending champions they are, continued to probe and got their reward.

A nice combination from Pavard and Goretzka clinched the victory and only a inconceivable disaster could deny them claiming an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

As for Gladbach, they'll be disappointed they couldn't build on a very promising first half. They could now lose fourth spot to Leverkusen, who travel to Schalke on Sunday.

89' Can't say that goal wasn't coming. Gladbach seemed to have lost energy and had little motivation going forward. Bayern were pressing and probing but had also looked fairly uninspiring. But they were offered an opening and they took it with glee.

86' GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Gladbach — A wayward ball travels past Gladbach's defense to the right wing, where Benjamin Pavard is on hand to send an inch-perfect ball into the box for Leon Goretzka to tap home. The Germany international's sixth goal of the season and Bayern retain their nine-point lead over Dortmund. The title is all but theirs.

Leon Goretzka after scoring Bayern's winner over Gladbach.

77' Slight lull in the match as neither team is managing to make any headway going forward. Okyere Wriedt replaces Joshua Zirkzee - it may not be his debut for Bayern, but it's the 25-year-old's first appearance since 2017. Interesting choice from Hansi Flick, who could have also called upon promising talent Sarpeet Singh.

70' There has been a couple of substitutions from both sides in the last 10 minutes too.

Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman have entered the fray for Lucas Hernandez and Michael Cuisance.

While Oscar Wendt has just replaced Patrick Herrmann.

66' SAVE! Gnabry mis-hits an effort which deflects of Christoph Kramer, forcing Yann Sommer into an impressive save down low to his right. He's tipped it around the post and it's yet another corner for the defending champions. They really are taking control of this match now.

66' CHANCE! Kimmich swings in a delicious ball just waiting to be prodded home but three Bayern players, all escaping their markers, can't get the decisive touch and the ball is cleared.

64' Kimmich heads narrowly over from a corner, but Sommer probably had it covered.

62' Bayern are turning up the pressure now, probing forward more frequently and pressing Gladbach effectively. Expect chances to pop up.

53' CHANCE! Herrmann's shot after being teed up by Embolo is parried away by Neuer. Gladbach continue to press.

48' Neuer gets down lown to claim a cross, spills the ball, but reacts quickly to kick away the loose ball. Gladbach starting bright in the second period.

46' SECOND HALF — And we're back! Tony Jantschke has replaced Nico Elvedi for Gladbach.

HT Bayern 1-1 Gladbach — It's been a back and forth affair here with both teams dealing well with their injury and suspension woes. Both teams had great chances to take the lead early on, before defensive blunders canceled each other out. An enthralling second half awaits!

39' Bayern respond and go straight back down the other end to create a half-chance for Michael Cuisance, but the midfielder sends his effort wide.

37' GOAL! Bayern 1-1 Gladbach — Back in the game! Patrick Herrmann sends a delightful low ball into the box and Benjamin Pavard has no choice but to try and intercept with Jonas Hofmann lurking. Unfortunately for the Bayern defender, he's only been able to poke the ball past Manuel Neuer for an own goal.

30' After a very promising opening, Gladbach really have thrown away the opening goal. A marginally offside goal, a glaring miss from Embolo and now they're 1-0 down due to a defensive blunder. They're still very much in the game but they've made it difficult for themselves.

26' GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Gladbach — Poor attempt at a cross-goal pass from Yann Sommer and Joshua Zirkzee hits a perfect first-time effort into an empty net.

Yann Sommer's blunder handed Bayern a 1-0 lead.

25' CHANCE! This game has livened up with Breel Embolo seeing his header denied by Manuel Neuer. The Swiss front man should really have netted the follow-up but somehow manages to screw his effort wide. That was an easy tap-in!

22' SAVE! A blunder from Matthias Ginter allows Lucas Hernandez to steal possession inside the box and smash an effort towards goal. But goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a massive stop to deny the Frenchman.

16' GOAL (ruled out by VAR) — Jonas Hofmann with a wonderful low finish after breaking through Bayern's defense. But he's ruled marginally offside after the referee checks with VAR. No goal.

10' Big blow for Gladbach. Marcus Thuram has gone off due to injury and is replaced by Breel Embolo. Not a great sign for their hopes in causing an upset here.

1' KICK-OFF! The action has started in Munich.

18:22 CET — Gladbach have had a very inconsistent run of games since the restart. Victories over Eintracht and Union Berlin have been mixed with losses to Leverkusen and Freiburg and a draw with Bremen.

It's not the kind of form befitting a team chasing a top-four spot.

18:15 CET — Bayern are showing off their squad strength tonight. Lucas Hernandez replaces Alphonso Davies at left-back, Michael Cuisance is handed his first ever start for the club, and against his former team. Zirkzee makes just his third appearance in the starting lineup.

This is definitely not a full-strength Bayern side, we'll soon see how they fare against Champions League hopefuls Gladbach.

17:45 CET — The teams have been announced...

Bayern start with Gnabry, which is a boost in the absence of Lewandowski, while Hernandez, Zirkzee and Cuisance also get rare chances.

Gladbach's lineup has no room for Breel Embolo, who seems to be deemed fit enough only for the bench.

With Borussia Dortmund sealing a last-gasp victory, Bayern Munich will have to wait at least one more week before wrapping up their eighth consecutive title.

First, however, they need to make sure they continue their scintillating form with victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. The action kicks off at 18:30 CEST (17:30 UTC) — stay tuned for all the pre-game updates.

Full-time (in Dortmund) Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Who else but Erling Haaland! In the last minute of added time, the Norwegian has risen high to give Dortmund a very important lead with a fine header. The title race is still - very faint - chance. All Black and Yellow eyes will be hoping for a Bayern slip against Gladbach.

66' (in Dortmund) VAR! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-0 Borussia Dortmund — Guerreiro's goal has been ruled out for handball in the build-up. A draw would almost certainly hand the title to Bayern if they beat Gladbach, although not mathematically.

65' (in Dortmund) GOAL! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Raphel Guerreiro puts Dortmund ahead after a combination from Hakimi, Hazard and Haaland created the opportunity.

Half-time (in Dortmund)

It's 0-0 in Düsseldorf as Dortmund have struggled to find a way through Fortuna's defense. Achraf Hakimi had the away side's best chance but was denied by Florian Kastenmeier.

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The match kicks off at 18:30 CEST (17:30 UTC) but our match blog will go live at 15:30 to include brief updates on Borussia Dortmund's visit to Fortuna Düsseldorf. The title race could be decided if results fall a certain way...

State of play

If Borussia Dortmund lose their clash against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the early kick-off on Saturday, the way is clear for Bayern Munich to be crowned Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight season. They'll come up against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side desperate to pick up points to aid their quest for Champions League qualification.

Team news

Bayern will have to do without a string of stars, chief among them top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is suspended for this clash and youngster Joshua Zirkzee will likely take his place.

Thomas Müller joins Lewandowski with a suspension, while Thiago is missing through injury and Serge Gnabry is also a doubt.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are also missing their top scorer in Alassane Plea due to a red-card suspension.

Possible lineups: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich, Martinez — Coman, Goretzka, Perisic — Zirkzee

Possible lineups: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sommer — Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini — Hofmann, Kramer, Neuhaus — Stindl — Embolo, Thuram