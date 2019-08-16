Bayern Munich agree Philippe Coutinho loan deal

The Barcelona playmaker has struggled since moving to the Camp Nou 18 months ago. Bayern see him as an ideal acquisition following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
Bayern Munich have struck a deal with FC Barcelona for the services of Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told German broadcaster ZDF on Friday: "I can confirm that (club chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I were in Barcelona this week and have reached a consensus with FC Barcelona, the player and the agent. We had very good talks and I also want to thank FC Barcelona."
The former Bayern midfielder turned director said there were still some details to be ironed out, including a medical, but was delighted to be adding the Brazilian playmaker after a summer of frustration for the champions that saw their hopes of signing Leroy Sane dashed by a serious knee injury.
"Of course there are still a few details to be cleared, the medical and the signature, but we're very happy that we can bring this player to Bayern," said Salihamidzic.
Barcelona's director of institutional relations, Guillermo Amor, speaking prior to the Catalans' opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao, said there was "an initial agreement" for the loan of the former Liverpool player.
The arrival of Coutinho cannot come soon enough for the current Bundesliga champions after a lackluster opening two games to the season. Following last week's defeat to rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup, Bayern opened their title defense with a draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday night.
Under pressure coach Niko Kovac will be hoping Coutinho, along with the recent capture of Ivan Perisic, can help fill the void left by the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season.
Salihamidzic also confirmed that Bayern was closing in on the acquisition of French midfielder Michael Cuisance from Borussia Mönchengladbach.
