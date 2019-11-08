Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund — as it happened

Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

(Lewandowski 17' + 76', Gnabry 47', Hummels OG 80')

Borussia Dortmund started as they meant to go on in Munich, but couldn't maintain their strong start for more than a quarter of an hour. Bayern's first real chance of note ended in a Robert Lewandowski header, unmarked, at the near post.

There followed a match in which Bayern Munich had 18 shots at goal, and Dortmund just the one. The visitors can probably be happy to walk away having shipped just four goals.

It was almost fitting that Dortmund's captain on the night, Mats Hummels, scored the last one on Bayern's behalf. Just seven months ago, he lit the touchpaper on the Bavarians' last home demolition of Dortmund while still wearing a Bayern jersey.

Lewandowski scored his second under no real pressure from close range, rather like he did his first

Dortmund have now lost all of their last six league games at the Allianz Arena with a combined goal difference of -23 from those matches.

In other statistical matters, Lewandowski's second late in the second half meant he had broken two separate Klassiker records on the night. The first made him the most prolific scorer of all time in the Bayern-versus-Dortmund Bundesliga fixture, with 14 in total (one of those he scored for Dortmund against Bayern). But the second meant that he had scored 14 in the league against his old club just for Bayern — propelling him past club legend Gerd Müller, who scored 13 in the fixture in his notoriously prolific career.

About the only black mark on the night, from Bayern's perspective, was perhaps that Thomas Müller couldn't find his way onto the scoreboard — not for want of trying — in his 500th game for Bayern.

Thomas Müller couldn't cap his 500th Bayern appearance with a goal

As it happened...

FULL TIME

88' Sky's commentary team speculating that Hansi Flick's spot in the Bayern dugout could well be safe until Christmas, the end of the season, or beyond, in light of tonight's game and the lack of obvious candidates. It's hard to argue.

80' OWN GOAL! Hummels. Bayern lead 4-0. Even wearing a Dortmund shirt, it seems Hummels can score for Bayern in this fixture, as he did last April. He's trying to clear a cross from sub Ivan Perisic, and what follows simply typifies Dortmund's night — and their last six years of trips to Munich.

76' GOAL! It's Robert Lewandowski, again. That's his 14th against his old club in the Bundesliga. It's also a Bayern Munich record against Dortmund. Gerd Müller netted 13 in the league in his career against Dortmund.

73' Thomas Müller fires well wide after Coman teed him up.

72' Sub Bayern: Leon Goretzka makes way for Thiago.

69' CHANCE, out of nowhere for Dortmund. A Hakimi delivery falls onto Paco Alcacer's left foot at the back post, begging for a finishing touch. Alcacer can only steer it wide of the post.

62' Marco Reus comes on for Julian Weigl. And within seconds, he picks up a yellow for a late one on Kimmich.

59' As it to underline our last point, Lewandowski misses Bürki's goal by a narrow margin from just 10 meters out.

59' This is feeling like a question of how many. Not of whether Dortmund can launch a comeback. That said, the camera just cut to Marco Reus warming up on the bench.

54' Both fans were trading cries of "Scheiss DFB" for some time just now. It might be best if we don't offer you an exact translation. But suffice to say it won't be music to the ears of the German FA, the DFB.

Roman Bürki had no chance in the Dortmund goal

48' GOAL! VAR review, goal stands after all. Serge Gnabry makes it 2-0. The goal was the culmination of a quick break down the left. Coman's pace turned the Dortmund defense on its heels. Robert Lewandowski had the first bite at the low cross, but couldn't get his foot to it. Serge Gnabry was hovering at his shoulder to pick up the pieces. Bayern's two absolute weapons in a difficult season both on target tonight.

47' DISALLOWED GOAL? Gnabry (again). The linesman raised his flag as the goal was scored, but we're not sure why. Lewandowski was perhaps an inch offside, way back in the build-up, but he never touched the ball again, despite trying to...

46' We're off and running again.

Bayern's Uli Hoeness can have few complaints thus far

HT analysis: Robert Lewandowski never seems to miss an opportunity to remind Borussia Dortmund fans of surely the most painful free-transfer departure in the club's history. While the Pole's notoriously ruthless against pretty much anyone, he has been lethal against his old club ever since heading for Munich. Tonight's goal was his 13th, just in the Bundesliga, against Dortmund. Wearing yellow and black, he managed just the one league goal against the Bavarians.

In terms of the match, Dortmund's strong start evaporated with Bayern's first real chance, and the visitors have been on the back foot ever since. Lucien Favre has his work cut out for him delivering the team talk to a squad already suffering from a major Allianz Arena inferiority complex.

HALF TIME.

42' Mats Hummels gets in the way as the last man to intercept a Robert Lewandowski pass seeking to release Gnabry. What a journey Hummels has made in the last few months. Scorer of the opening goal for Bayern at this stadium in this fixture in April; Dortmund captain tonight. He's had two stints at each club in the course of his career.

38' DISALLOWED GOAL for Serge Gnabry. The offside flag comes to Dortmund's rescue. He was a country mile off, to be fair.

36' Substitution, very early on. Jadon Sancho makes way for Raphael Guerreiro. Sancho was of course doubtful with injury beforehand, but has also had a poor start to the match. The switch also provides Dortmund with another more defensive-minded wide man — which wouldn't go amiss right now.

It was an understandable gamble, but Favre may regret rushing Sancho into action for this one

28' The goal has really pepped up the hosts. Bayern looking in control since taking the lead, in stark contrast to the opening quarter of an hour. Robert Lewandowski just taunted Dortmund defenders in the box, standing still with the ball and surveying the area before laying it up for Kingsley Coman. Only a last gasp challenge stopped the goal from close in. There followed two more half-chances in a matter of seconds. Dortmund are officially wobbling.

17' As last April, Bayern open the scoring from a near-post header. And once again, it was probably an avoidable goal. A poor clearance only got as far as Benjamin Pavard on the edge of the box out right. He volleyed it back into the danger zone first time, and Lewandowski was unmarked — surrounded by four stationary Dortmund defenders — at the near post.

17' GOAL! Robert Lewandowski. Who else?

14' Great chance on the breakaway for Dortmund, with numbers against the hosts. But Jadon Sancho wants a few too many touches as he advances with the ball and Javi Martinez shuts him down.

10' If anything, Dortmund are enjoying more of the ball early on. Quite a lot of balls going down the right through Hakimi and Sancho, but they're yet to properly penetrate.

6' No early chances in the this one. Both sides getting the measure of each other in the opening phase. Bayern's midweek Champions League showing under Flick was notably patient and not particularly attacking. Perhaps Flick's plan to sort out the back and then work forward is still in operation.

1' Instant mini-scare for Dortmund. A speculative long ball down the middle almost frees Lewandowski. Roman Bürki in the BVB goal is alert and charges out to get there first.

KICK OFF!

-- Bayern veteran Thomas Müller gets a large chocolate heart and some flowers before the kick off. But it's not a very late Valentine. It's his 500th game for Bayern Munich tonight. He's still only 30.

Favre and Flick both go into the game in need of three points

-- Just 20 minutes remain until the game kicks off. Lucien Favre's on the Sky microphone: "We must bring a top performance if we want to win here, that's clear."

"We must concentrate on the game, play cleverly and of be wise in both attack and defense," Favre continues, when asked how to get a win. And asked if Reus might come from the bench later on, he says "we will see."

-- This is the 101st Bundesliga meeting of the two sides. Bayern have won 46, Dortmund have won 25, and 29 ended in draws.

-- Now for Bayern Munich's first team. No surprise that Robert Lewandowski leads the line. He's scored in every league and Champions League match of the season so far. He also bagged a brace in this fixture back in April. Canadian/Liberian 19-year-old Alphonso Davies also has a spot in the first team, and will have the unenviable job of containing Jadon Sancho.

-- We have starting line-ups. It's good news, and bad, for Borussia Dortmund fans. Jadon Sancho is fit enough to start, but captain Marco Reus is only on the bench. Hummels will fill in as captain from the start. Reus' absence opens the door to Julian Brandt to play from the get-go.

-- Saturday's earlier results in the Bundesliga are rolling in. So, without further ado:

Hertha Berlin 2-4 RB Leipzig

Mainz 2-3 Union Berlin

Schalke 3-3 Fortuna Düsseldorf

Paderborn 0-1 Augsburg

Both teams from the former east pick up three points on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall. But Hertha Berlin are outclassed at home as they celebrated the anniversary in style in the Olympiastadion.

The Wall fell just in time for kick off at Hertha Berlin's Olympiastadion on a special anniversary, playing opposition from (but not of) the former East, RB Leipzig

-- Bayern, of course, go into this game under interim head coach Hansi Flick. His first outing since Niko Kovac's departure was Wednesday's 2-0 win in the Champions League against Olympiacos, booking the Bavarians a spot in the next round. Dortmund are liable to pose a sterner test, though.

-- Update on the condition of Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus, both doubtful for this evening's game: There's still no word on whether they will be able to take part, but they have at least traveled to Munich with the squad.

-- Hello and welcome to our rolling updates of Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund, Saturday's evening kick-off in the Bundesliga. The game will get underway at 18:30 CET (1730 UCT/GMT).

Let's start off with some pre-match reading tips: Here's a closer look at BVB's preparations for the game, and at their five consecutive league defeats at the Allianz Arena.

But of the five, surely last season's was the most painful. Dortmund went into the April game with a two point lead in the table, hoping to virtually wrap up a first title since 2012 and break Bayern's unprecedented run of success. Instead, they rolled over and played dead. Matt Ford was in the stadium for us at the time: Men against boys as Bayern Munich brush aside Borussia Dortmund