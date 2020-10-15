Bayern give newcomers a chance in German Cup victory

Bayern Munich 3-0 Düren

(Choupo-Moting 24' + 75', Müller 36')

Allianz Arena, Munich

Circumstance may have forced Hansi Flick's hand, but the Bayern coach will have been pleased that his B-team faced few problems in the club's Thursday night fixture in the German Cup.

A hectic upcoming schedule saw most of the team's first-team regulars rested, providing opportunities to a raft of fresh faces.

New striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, signed for free from Paris Saint-Germain, was the standout performer as he scored twice on his debut and also won a penalty in the 3-0 victory.

Other new arrivals, Alexander Nübel, Bouna Sarr, and Marc Roca made their first appearances for the defending champions, while youth player Jamal Musiala won his first start.

Choupo-Moting looked like the perfect foil for when Robert Lewandowski needs a breather, or worst-case scenario suffers injury. The towering 191-centimeter front man provided a good focal point up front, showing decent movement, clinical finishing (outside one glaring miss), and clever movement.

Choupo-Moting fires home in Bayern's 3-0 German Cup victory.

Choupo-Moting's goals arrived in the 24th and 75th minutes, the second particularly eye-catching with a nice turn and finish. And he should have had a hat-trick when a chip over the Düren goalkeeper was wrongly adjudged not to have crossed the line.

Sarr will have also given Flick plenty of encouragement, setting up both Choupo-Moting's strikes with forays forward from the right-back slot, while Nübel was called upon a few times to work for his first clean sheet in eight games.

Experienced Bayern heads such as Jerome Boateng, Niklas Süle, and Thomas Müller provided a good backbone for the team, with the latter netting his second goal of the season with a cool head from the penalty spot on 36 minutes.

There was also a return for Douglas Costa, who Bayern re-signed after a stint with Juventus in Italy.

Bayern now have a quick turnaround in the Bundesliga, facing Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday evening. It marks the beginning of a gruelling schedule where Bayern will play seven matches within a 22-day period.