 Bayern face Olympiacos in first post-Niko Kovac match | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 06.11.2019

DW News

Bayern face Olympiacos in first post-Niko Kovac match

The Champions League continues with Bayern Munich hosting Greek side Olympiacos in Group B. Bayern won the reverse fixture but have otherwise struggled this season.

UEFA Champions League 2019/20 | Bayern München vs. Crvena Zvezda

Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos 06.11.2019

Bayern Munich head into their first game since the departure of Niko Kovac hoping to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League. Follow all of the live action here!

Deutscher Super Cup - Borussia Dortmund - Bayern München - Trainer Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac leaves Bayern Munich after heavy defeat 04.11.2019

After a 5-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt, Niko Kovac has left Bayern Munich by mutual consent. The coach has paid the price for a disappointing start to Bayern's Bundesliga campaign despite winning the double last year.

FC Bayern München - Niko Kovac

Opinion: Bayern Munich had no choice but to sack Niko Kovac 04.11.2019

A shambolic showing in Frankfurt cost Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac his job. With the record champions more vulnerable than they've been in years, DW's James Thorogood believes there was no alternative.

Fußball DFB-Pokal VfL Bochum - Bayern München Thomas Müller

German Cup: Late Thomas Müller strike rescues Bayern Munich in Bochum 29.10.2019

Bochum were six minutes away from pulling off the mother of all upsets, but Bayern Munich had other ideas. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller struck late as Niko Kovac's side stayed in the cup by the skin of their teeth.