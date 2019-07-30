Bayer to sell chemicals unit Currenta for €3.5 billion

The sale is part of Bayer's plan to divest from non-strategic ventures, after its purchase of US firm Monsanto. Bayer has been dogged by a wave of lawsuits after the merger, which has sent its shares tumbling.
German companies Bayer and Lanxess announced on Tuesday that they will sell their stakes of chemicals firm Currenta, which they jointly own, to an Australian firm for €3.5 billion ($3.92 billion).
Currenta has chemical plants in Germany at Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, all situated in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The chemical company will now be owned by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), a subsidiary of Australia's Macquarie investment bank.
Life sciences giant Bayer held a 60% stake Currenta, while its former subsidiary Lanxess held 40%. The deal with Bayer is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, while Lanxess would divest by the end of April 2020.
Read more: Defending glyphosate: A 'Roundup' of German agribusiness sentiments
Sale follows Monsanto purchase
The move comes as Bayer has faced enormous pressure from a wave of cancer lawsuits against its recently acquired subsidiary Monsanto, relating to its flagship Roundup weed killer, which contains the herbicide glyphosate.
Following its purchase of Monsanto, Bayer announced last year that it was considering divesting from non-strategic activities.
Currenta's future owner MIRA told Reuters that the company was committed to keeping Currenta in its current structure and would not sell parts over the next three years.
"We are convinced of the benefits of the integrated business model of the Currenta group," MIRA's German business head Hilko Schomerus said.
jcg/se (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The number of plaintiffs in the US claiming they are contracting cancer after using the weedkiller Roundup has leapt to over 18,000. German company Bayer admits it's facing a "challenging environment." (30.07.2019)
Austria is set to become the first EU country to completely ban weedkiller glyphosate, originally developed by Monsanto and marketed under the name Roundup. The ban could clash with EU law. (03.07.2019)
A California judge cut a $2 billion jury verdict against Bayer-owned Monsanto over its Roundup weed killer to $86.7 million. Bayer faces some 13,000 US lawsuits over the glyphosate-based product's potential health risks. (26.07.2019)
The US judge said the punitive damages component of the original $80 million award was too high. The German company is still facing lawsuits from more than 13,400 plaintiffs over glyphosate-based weed-killer Roundup. (15.07.2019)
Bayer's subsidiary Monsanto is expanding production of genetically modified seeds in Chile, prompting an outcry from environmental groups. The Latin American country is a leading exporter of seeds worldwide. (28.05.2019)
Monsanto's controversial weed killer Roundup is used widely by many agricultural firms across Germany. They say consumers are barely aware of what it would mean to stop using the herbicide. Hardy Graupner reports. (27.05.2019)