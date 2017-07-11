Bayer to pay $10 billion to settle Roundup cancer lawsuits

German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer announced on Wednesday that it plans to pay more than $10 billion (€8.9 billion) to settle approximately 95,000 lawsuits in the US related to its product Roundup.

The weed killer contains the controversial active ingredient glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer.

"The Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end," Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.

"Bayer wisely decided to settle the litigation rather than roll the dice in American court," said Feinberg.

Bayer, which bought Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion, has repeatedly defended the safety of the weed killer, pointing to studies that show glyphosate is safe.

The company has said it will continue selling Roundup and does not plan to add a cancer warning label to the product.

Nonetheless, the German government last year approved a ban on glyphosate beginning in 2023.

The company has been plagued by lawsuits regarding Roundup since it acquired Monsanto, which has hit its shares hard and caused the firms valuation to decrease.

Bayer hopes the $10 billion class-action settlement will cover approximately 75% of the current litigation against it, comprised of some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.

Settlement mediator Ken Feinberg said that some 25,000 claims remained unsettled, but he did not expect there to be any more trials against Bayer in the coming months.

