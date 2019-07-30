Bayer stocks soar amid disputed reports of Roundup 'settlement'

German firm Bayer has not commented on reports that it is willing to pay $8 billion to settle glyphosate cases in the US. The mediator in the case said Bayer never made the proposal, calling the report "pure fiction."
German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer saw its shares soar on Friday after a report that the company offered to pay billions of dollars to settle legal disputes in the United States about the weedkiller Roundup.
Bloomberg News earlier reported that Bayer had offered to pay as much as $8 billion (€7.1 billion) to settle more than 18,000 cases in the US. The plaintiffs claim that using the product, which contains the controversial herbicide glyphosate, caused their cancer.
Bayer shares rose as much as 11% following the Bloomberg report as investors eyed a possible end to the ongoing legal disputes.
Later in the day, however, the US court-appointed mediator in the case said Bayer never offered the settlement.
"Such a statement is pure fiction," mediator Ken Feinberg said in an email to Reuters news agency. "Compensation has not even been discussed in the global mediation discussions."
Bayer, based out of the western German city of Leverkusen, declined to comment on both the reports of the settlement as well as Feinberg's response.
During the afternoon's trading, Bayer's shares ceded most of their early gains, finishing the day's trade in Frankfurt up by 1.78%.
Bayer struggles after Monsanto buyout
The German firm has been facing a host of legal issues since buying the US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto last year in a massive $63 billion deal.
Since then, Bayer has been embroiled in lawsuits concerning Monsanto's flagship weedkiller, Roundup.
The company's shares have dropped off steeply in recent months, wiping roughly €30 billion off the company's value by market capitalization since last August.
Juries in several lower US courts have granted plaintiffs massive damages in cases involving Roundup, although judges have later reduced the amounts while Bayer has vowed to appeal.
Bayer maintains that scientific evidence shows that glyphosate does not increase the risk of cancer.
Plaintiffs, on the other hand, have often pointed to a 2015 finding by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) that said glyphosate was "probably carcinogenic."
The finding by the IARC, which is a branch of the World Health Organization, did not indicate the exposure levels at which the chemical might become cancer-causing.
