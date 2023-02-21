Bayer Leverkusen's strategy to curb sexual harassment

Sexual harassment can occur anywhere – including in football stadiums. Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen are looking to combat the problem by linking up with a local initiative.

Incidents like those described by Twitter user Sarah in a recent post often go unreported:

"Before the game, a strange man grabbed my butt without saying a word. After the game, someone reached under my shirt as I walked by. Where are we, that people still think something like this is acceptable?" she asked on Twitter following a recent Bayer Leverkusen home game. She is one of the few willing to speak out publicly about such incidents of sexual harassment.

"The topic is naturally very shameful for the women affected," says Andrea Frewer of the counseling center for victims of sexual harassment in Leverkusen.

"Five percent of women have already experienced sexual violence," she says. "Sixty percent have even experienced sexual harassment."

Code word Luisa

Such incidents are certainly not unique to Leverkusen's BayArena – but occur in stadiums all over the world.

"There is an awareness about this issue at our stadium," says Bayer Leverkusen fan representative Andreas Paffrath. Four to five cases of sexual harassment against both women and men, against spectators, stewards or hostesses are reported surrounding Leverkusen matches every year. The number of unreported cases may be even higher.

After looking into how other clubs such as Borussia Dortmund or Arminia Bielefeld approach the problem, Paffrath and his colleagues at Leverkusen Fan Support decided to join an already established project in Leverkusen called "Luisa is here." Before Bayer got on board, the project had been active mainly in pubs and bars in the city, offering an emergency number to call – as well as extensive assistance.

In the BayArena victims of sexual harassment can now reach out to stadium staff for help by using the code word "Luisa." Staff then seek to assist the victim in question through conversation, taking them to a safe retreat or simply escorting them away from the unpleasant situation.

"We help on a very individual basis," says Paffrath. The initial focus, he says, is simply on helping the victim. Investigating the incident or trying to bring the perpetrator to justice doesn't happen until later, Paffrath says.

'Alot still amiss'

"The fact that Bayer Leverkusen have joined this project is quite remarkable, because there is still a lot amiss on this issue," Jürgen Mittag, head of the Institute for European Sports Development and Leisure Research at the Sport University Cologne, tells DW.

Victims of sexual harassment at Bayer Leverkusen games can call for help using the code word "Luisa" Image: Jörg Strohschein/DW

It's only been recently – between 2005 to 2015 – that the issue of "harassment of women in stadiums" was selectively included in the more comprehensive anti-racism and anti-violence studies. From 2015 onwards, the issue has come under greater scrutiny in the wake of the safe sport debate, according to the sports scientist. There is also the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women," marked each November 25, "which has recently been taken up by sports," Mittag says.

"There is still no talk of a comprehensive strategy, training, education and also counter-reaction in this country," says Mittag. "But the first steps in the right direction have been taken, including in Bayer Leverkusen's commitment."

USA, Canada, Australia leading the way

Mittag says English-speaking countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia, are ahead of German in terms of dealing with sexual harassment, although their focus has been more on the behavior of players and coaches rather than people in the stands..

"There are now training courses, anonymous contact points, awareness campaigns and a lot more. And that then spills over to those who are in the sports-related space as fans, spectators, companions," Mittag says. A preventive approach would also be desirable in the stadiums.

Helping women feel safer

Over the past six months, all the 800 employees who work at the BayArena on matchdays have been schooled in how to come to the aid of victims a part of the "Luisa" program. Now they're spreading the word through stickers, flyers, and posters that have been put up around the stadium. There will also be PA announcements during matches to let spectators know how they can get help if needed.

"When women know that 'Luisa' exists, they feel safer," says social worker Andrea Frewer.

This article was adapted from German.