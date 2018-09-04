 Bayer in profit plunge after Monsanto takeover | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Bayer in profit plunge after Monsanto takeover

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer has reported lower earnings for its second quarter. The drop came as the firm presented its first financial statement after the mammoth takeover of Monsanto.

Bayer logo (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Bayer announced Wednesday it had logged net profits of €799 million ($926 million) in the second quarter, marking a 34.7 percent drop from bottom-line profits in the same period a year earlier.

The fall in earnings came despite a revenue increase from €8.7 billion to €9.5 billion, the company's latest financial statement showed.

Lower net profit was booked after, but not because of  Bayer's 63 billion buyout of Monsanto, the biggest ever foreign takeover by a German firm. The acquisition aimed to create an agrichemical giant offering specialized seeds, compatible pesticides and data services for farmers.

Talking about lower Q2 earnings, the company said its health division had suffered from a less favorable euo-dollar exchange rate, higher production costs and delivery bottlenecks. Also, it could no longer rely on any profits from its former subsidiary Covestro, with Bayer selling the remaing stake in the expert in polymer solutions in March of this year.

Glyphosate and dicamba in focus

Investors were disappointed by Bayer's results, with shares shedding some 2 percent right after trading started on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Pressure from environmental and consumer protection groups had pushed the European Union into renewing its license for flagship Monsanto weed killer glyphosate (Roundup) for just five years instead of the usual 15 years, with some EU member countries set to ban the product altogether or restrict its use.

A California court last month awarded a school groundskeeper damages of almost $290 million after finding that glyphosate had caused his cancer.

Bayer said Wednesday it was now confronted with a total of 8,700 lawsuits in the United States, most of them initiated in the states of Missouri, Delaware and California. Some farmers are pursuing the group over crop damage they say was caused by the dicamba pesticide.

Watch video 00:58
Now live
00:58 mins.

Bayer finalizes Monsanto deal

hg/ap (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU approves German chemical giant Bayer's takeover of Monsanto

The European Commission has given its blessing to the €54 billion deal, despite opposition from farmers and environmental groups. The acquisition will create the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds company. (21.03.2018)  

Opinion: The Bayer-Monsanto merger

Germany's giant chemicals conglomerate, Bayer, has completed its takeover of US-based Monsanto. The Monsanto name, long touted by activists as a byword for corporate evil, will disappear. So now it's all good, right? (07.06.2018)  

Monsanto to pay millions to cancer patient over Roundup weed killer

The ruling paves the way for many more cases against agrochemical giant Monsanto. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is at the center of a debate over the weed killer's impact on humans and the environment. (11.08.2018)  

Did Monsanto know its weed killer could be deadly to people?

After a gardener was awarded $289 million for cancer he said was a result of exposure to Roundup weed killer, Monsanto still denies the health risks of glyphosate — in everything from kids' cereal to the air we breathe. (17.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bayer finalizes Monsanto deal  

Related content

Gefährdungszeichen im Kornfeld, Einsatz von Giftstoffen in der Landwirtschaft

Did Monsanto know its weed killer could be deadly to people? 17.08.2018

After a gardener was awarded $289 million for cancer he said was a result of exposure to Roundup weed killer, Monsanto still denies the health risks of glyphosate — in everything from kids' cereal to the air we breathe.

Bayer AG Logo

Opinion: The Bayer-Monsanto merger 07.06.2018

Germany's giant chemicals conglomerate, Bayer, has completed its takeover of US-based Monsanto. The Monsanto name, long touted by activists as a byword for corporate evil, will disappear. So now it's all good, right?

Monsanto-Bayer Unkrautvernichter Roundup

Bayer's remorse? Über-acquisition brings über-headaches as Monsanto trial opens 19.06.2018

German chemical giant Bayer’s $63 billion purchase of US firm Monsanto is the largest ever by a German of a non-German company. But Bayer also takes on Monsanto’s problems, which the trial of Dewayne Johnson highlights.

Advertisement

IMF hopes for quick agreement in Argentina loan talks

Three months after getting an IMF loan, Argentina wants to renegotiate it - because things are getting worse. 