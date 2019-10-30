 Bayer appeals $25 million Roundup cancer verdict in US | News | DW | 16.12.2019

News

Bayer appeals $25 million Roundup cancer verdict in US

The German company's main argument is that US federal agencies have determined its product is safe and not a carcinogen. A successful appeal could have ramifications for thousands of other Roundup cases in US courts.

A consumer holds up a RoundUp canister

German chemical giant Bayer said on Monday it had asked a US federal appeals court to reverse a $25 million (€22.4 million) judgment ordering it to pay a California man who blamed the weedkiller Roundup for his cancer.

In a filing in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dated Friday, Bayer said "serious errors" were made in the case and it should have never made it to trial.

Read moreDefending glyphosate: A 'Roundup' of German agribusiness sentiments

Bayer, which bought Roundup maker Monsanto last year for $63 billion, defended the safety of the weedkiller and said the "verdict defies both expert regulatory judgment and sound science."

A jury found Bayer liable for plaintiff Edwin Hardeman's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in March and ordered the company to pay $80 million in damages. In July, a judge reduced the damages to $25 million.

Hardeman's case is seen as a bellwether trial for litigation and settlement options for some 42,700 Roundup lawsuits that are expected to go to trial in the United States. It has already lost three US trials over the product. Bayer's successful appeals could weigh on other cases in US courts.

  • Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream (Imago/Newscast)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Ice cream

    Glyphosate has been found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream samples from Europe, according to the Health Research Institute. The attested quantities could be a health risk, says the US-based Organic Consumers Association. Ben&Jerry's insists the levels of glyphosate detected "were significantly below all allowable US and European standards."

  • Field of grain in Brandenburg, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Grains

    When glyphosate is used to kill weeds on fields of wheat, barley or rye, it can find its way into bread, buns, cakes, cookies or any other baked goods. That's how the herbicide ends up in your Ben & Jerry's cookie dough ice cream.

  • Bowl of cornflakes (Fotolia/manla)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Breakfast cereals

    Take cornflakes and muesli. Yes, these are made from field crops that are also sprayed with a glyphosate-based weed killer like Roundup. A 2018 Environmental Working Group report titled "Breakfast With a Dose of Roundup?" noted that all but two of 45 products tested had oats with traces of glyphosate, but that 31 of these showed alarming levels exceeding its own child safety standards.

  • Mosel Fluß Tal Weinberg (Fotolia/Jörg Hackemann)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Water

    Glyphosate is also in our water. In the water? Indeed, even there! When the weed killer is used on cultivated fields, after it rains, glyphosate seeps into the groundwater, rivers and lakes. And this way, it turns up not only in our food, but also in beverages ...

  • Barman poring beer from beer tap (picture alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Beer

    ... like the world's most popular chillaxing drink — beer. Several studies have shown small amounts of glyphosate in the beverage made from grains and water — although the more dangerous thing about beer may still be the alcohol content.

  • Deutschland BdT Honig von Bienenvölkern am Reichstag (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Honey

    And whoever, at the end of this list, believes it's okay to smear some honey on what is hopefully a glyphosate-free organic roll, is likely to be unhappy. Flowers that attract bees, and that grow near fields sprayed with glyphosate, are likewise affected, and could turn your sweet hopes into something fairly bitter.

    Author: Klaus Esterluss


Federal versus state regulations

Bayer's main argument in Hardeman's case is that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has repeatedly found that Roundup's active ingredient glyphosate is not a carcinogen and not a risk to public health when used in accordance with its current label.

Bayer argued that states cannot require warning labeling of a product contrary to guidance from a federal agency and it would be impossible to comply with state regulations.

"Because the EPA has consistently approved the sale of glyphosate without a cancer warning and has stated that including such a warning on the label would render the product misbranded, any state-imposed cancer warning is expressly preempted," Bayer said in a statement.

Lawyers for Hardeman had argued in the trial that Monsanto had failed to warn of the herbicide's cancer risk and that the company acted negligently.

Monsanto has repeatedly pointed to studies showing glyphosate is safe. But the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as a "probable human carcinogen" in 2015.

Read moreGermany set to ban glyphosate from end of 2023

Watch video 42:36

Turning Toxic

Bayer argued that the court made a mistake in admitting IARC's classification of glyphosate while refusing to allow Monsanto to admit evidence from worldwide regulatory agencies rejecting its conclusions.

"This left the jury with the mistaken impression that IARC's and EPA's conclusions were equally valid, despite the fact that virtually every regulatory agency that studied the issue — including two European Union agencies and the national regulatory authorities of Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, and New Zealand — had expressly rejected IARC's determination," Bayer said.

Bayer also argued the court permitted "unreliable evidence" and allowed Hardeman's experts to deem his exposure to glyphosate to be the cause of his cancer without addressing the fact that 70% of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cases have no known cause. It also pointed out that Hardeman had lived for years with hepatitis C, which has been associated with causing the cancer.

cw/rt (dpa, Reuters)

