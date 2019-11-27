Bavaria's integration law ruled unconstitutional in parts

Bavaria's constitutional court on Tuesday concluded that parts of the state's integration law did not conform to the region's constitution. The verdict is a setback to the Bavarian government, run by the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, the sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

The law was passed by the state legislature in December 2016 and came into effect in January 2017.

The CSU said the law was necessary to cope with the integration challenges posed by the influx of hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers to Germany in recent years.

The law foresaw fines for migrants who refused to learn the German language and "basic courses" for those who disregard the German legal and value systems.

Watch video 04:46 Share Germany: How do refugees assimilate? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3JA6V Germany: How do refugees assimilate?

Contentious provisions

But opposition parties in the state legislature, like the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, opposed the law, particularly over a contentious clause that requires migrants to respect the "Leitkultur," which roughly translates to "leading" or "guiding culture."

Opponents argued that the law did not clearly define the term and what it meant in practice. They also said the idea of a guiding culture breeds intolerance, given that it demands people to abandon their traditions at the behest of the majority.

Furthermore, critics stressed that a German guiding culture is impossible to define given that culture is inherently flexible and constantly changing. They said existing laws sufficiently define what kind of behavior is acceptable in German society.

Opposition was also directed at a provision requiring all children in daycare centers to "learn central elements of Christian Western culture."

But proponents of the concept say a clearly-defined common culture could prevent the formation of what they consider parallel societies, or isolated minority groups.

Watch video 02:46 Share @dwnews - What does 'Leitkultur' mean to Germans? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2cFQM @dwnews - What does 'Leitkultur' mean to Germans?

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.