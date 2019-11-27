 Bavaria′s integration law ruled unconstitutional in parts | News | DW | 03.12.2019

News

Bavaria's integration law ruled unconstitutional in parts

The regional government of the German state of Bavaria introduced a law requiring migrants to respect the "leading" local culture. Now, opposition party complaints it violated the constitution have been upheld.

Women in Islamic dress

Bavaria's constitutional court on Tuesday concluded that parts of the state's integration law did not conform to the region's constitution. The verdict is a setback to the Bavarian government, run by the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, the sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).  

The law was passed by the state legislature in December 2016 and came into effect in January 2017.

The CSU said the law was necessary to cope with the integration challenges posed by the influx of hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers to Germany in recent years. 

The law foresaw fines for migrants who refused to learn the German language and "basic courses" for those who disregard the German legal and value systems.

Germany: How do refugees assimilate?

Contentious provisions

But opposition parties in the state legislature, like the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, opposed the law, particularly over a contentious clause that requires migrants to respect the "Leitkultur," which roughly translates to "leading" or "guiding culture."

Opponents argued that the law did not clearly define the term and what it meant in practice. They also said the idea of a guiding culture breeds intolerance, given that it demands people to abandon their traditions at the behest of the majority.

Furthermore, critics stressed that a German guiding culture is impossible to define given that culture is inherently flexible and constantly changing. They said existing laws sufficiently define what kind of behavior is acceptable in German society. 

Opposition was also directed at a provision requiring all children in daycare centers to "learn central elements of Christian Western culture."

But proponents of the concept say a clearly-defined common culture could prevent the formation of what they consider parallel societies, or isolated minority groups.

@dwnews - What does 'Leitkultur' mean to Germans?

Opinion: Germany's awkward search for a national identity continues

Expect the soul-searching about what it means to be German to continue after changes to the Nationality Act. The old standards used to establish a national identity no longer apply, writes DW Zoran Arbutina. (28.06.2019)  

German issues in a nutshell: 'Leitkultur' - acceptance vs. assimilation

As Germany struggles to accommodate an influx of refugees amid a far-right resurgence, a familiar term has re-emerged in the national political discourse: "Leitkultur." But what does it actually mean? (17.05.2017)  

Refugees in Germany: Are they still welcome today?

Two years ago, tens of thousands of refugees crossed the Austrian border into Germany. DW's Nina Haase and Sumi Somaskanda traveled to the border region and asked if the newcomers feel welcome today. (23.06.2017)  

What is German 'Leitkultur'?

The term "Leitkultur" (leading or guiding culture) is being used in Germany more frequently when debating to what extent migrants should integrate into society. But it is a highly controversial concept. (04.05.2017)  

Is the debate about 'Leitkultur' typically German?

Defining strict rules is typically German, believes education expert Yasemin Karakasoglu. She told DW why democracy and integration in everyday life are more important than the concept of a "leading culture." (05.05.2017)  

Einzelne Vorschriften des Bayerischen Integrationsgesetzes verfassungswidrig

@dwnews - What does 'Leitkultur' mean to Germans?  

Germany: How do refugees assimilate?  

How a Chinese-Vietnamese refugee ended up in Germany 27.11.2019

The tragic case of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead in a truck near London last month put the spotlight on the problem of human trafficking worldwide. A Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant owner, who came to Germany seeking asylum, tells DW about his traumatic experience.

Türkei | Die deutsche Botschaft in Ankara

Germany warn asylum-seekers of fallout after Turkish lawyer's arrest 27.11.2019

German lawmakers believe Ankara has details about hundreds of classified asylum cases. Officials warned asylum-seekers they could be in danger following the arrest of a Turkish lawyer who worked for the German Embassy.

Deutschland l Ausländerbehörde in Berlin

Germany: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply 22.10.2019

A new report has found that 22 branches of Germany's federal migration office have asylum approval rates vastly below the national average. Critics say a lack of oversight and transparency has exacerbated the problem.

