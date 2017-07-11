 Bavaria: Sex toy sparks hand grenade scare | News | DW | 27.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bavaria: Sex toy sparks hand grenade scare

A police bomb squad rushed to a Bavarian forest in response to a call about a suspected hand grenade. They gave the all-clear after the suspect device turned out to be a sex toy.

Some of the objects in the bag, including the rubber grenade, found in Bavaria

The bag contained the rubber dummy grenade as well as lubricant and other items

A woman who was out for a jog alerted police to a possible hand grenade in a bag, sparking a full-scale police bomb squad operation.

The detonation team that arrived at the scene in a forest near the Bavarian city of Passau, close to the Austrian border, eventually discovered that the object was actually a sex toy.

Truth exposed

The woman had noticed the item in a transparent bag that also contained several other items, the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Instead of having to carry out a controlled detonation, the police explosives team quickly gave the all-clear.

A close inspection revealed that the object was a dummy grenade made of rubber.

The presence of two unused condoms and an empty tube of lubricant in the bag, as well as a USB cable, provided a clue as to what it really was. Officers conducted a quick online investigation to test their theory.

"The search on the internet confirmed the suspicion," the police said in a press release. "There actually are sex toys in the shape of hand grenades, and that was the kind of thing we were dealing with here."

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG - nur für Life Links - Phallus Hohle Fels

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    All natural: the world's first dildos

    From unripe bananas to dried camel dung coated in resin - people in ancient Greece and Egypt turned out to be creative in finding sexual aids. Alternative materials used to carve dildos included stone, leather or wood. The world's first (discovered) dildo was found in Germany and dates back 28,000 years. The 20 cm long stone object was not only used as a sex toy, but also to ignite fire.

  • Nur für Life Links - Glücksbringer Phalli

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    Open wide for delight

    The term dildo came up about 1400 AD, and comes from the Latin word "dilatare", which means "to open wide" and the Italian word "diletto", meaning "delight." During the Italian Renaissance approximately 100 years later, sexual aids were typically made of leather and were used with olive oil as a lubricant. It might sound like a lot of fun, but it was not at all about that, as history has it.

  • Nur für Life Links - Wasserstrahl Therapie

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    Female desire?! It's hysteria, stupid!

    For a long time, sexual intercourse equated to penetration until the man achieved orgasm. This male-centered worldview ignored that penetration alone is not satisfying for women and quite insufficient in bringing them to orgasm. Men's strategy? Labeling female desire a disease - "hysteria" - and prescribing treatment: marital sex, water jet therapy or horse rides.

  • Nur für Life Links - Manipulator Tisch

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    "Manipulator" tables: Doctors take control of women's orgasms

    The hysteria "illness" was a pandemic: it was cited as the most common disease across the ages, only sometimes overtaken by fevers. And where do you go when you are ill? Doctors or midwives would also conduct genital massages to "cure" hysteria - in a time when masturbation was forbidden. As no one really wanted to use their fingers on female genitalia, the invention of "medical aids" accelerated.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG - nur für Life Links - Weiss Vibrator

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    From stiff to moving: dildo turns vibrator

    Rich women particularly would regularly return to be "treated" for their "disease." Doctors soon realized the need to make treatment more efficient (read: treat more patients = make more money). It was in Victorian England that Dr Joseph Mortimer Granville patented the first electromechanical vibrator in the 1880s. With inventions like his, female orgasm could be reached within 10 minutes.

  • Nur für Life Links - Anzeige für Vibrator

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    "Health aids" making housewives happy

    At the turn of the 20th century, companies were producing vibrators for personal use. Next to tea kettles, bread toasters and sewing machines, ads in women's magazines promoted them as "health aids." Doctors were not at all in diletto of this development. Critics feared women might not need men to have orgasms anymore. Turns out, men don't need women for that either.

  • Deutschland Buntes Sexspielzeug in Berlin

    Play for power: the history of sex toys

    Losing fear of female sexuality

    The vibrator lost its innocence as a socially camouflaged health aid during the 1920s when it was used as a sex toy in porn. The 1950s famous Kinsey study on sexuality proved what women had known for centuries, something that then was undeniable: that more than 70 percent of women don't orgasm purely through penetration. This gave vibrators new ad strategies, promising 50 orgasms in a row.

    Author: Gianna Grün


Based on the state of decomposition of the bag, officers deduced that the objects had been discarded a relatively long time ago.

"How these items got there and why they were left there can only be surmised," police said.

The discovery of hidden or forgotten undetonated munitions still regularly trigger police operations in Germany, more than 75 years after the end of World War II.

DW recommends

Germans and eroticism: It's complicated

How well do Germans do in bed? That's what Rachel Stewart asked a woman who should know. A conversation about the sexual needs of German women, the insecurity of men — and the evolution of the vibrator.  

Bavaria: Theft of wooden phallus landmark puzzles police

Police in Bavaria are looking for a 2-meter wooden penis sculpture that has become a celebrated local landmark in recent years. The phallus landmark, the origins of which remain a mystery, disappeared over the weekend.  

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the northern city of Hanover in May 2017, so that bombs from World War II could be defused. Even 72 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are still found across the country.  

Advertisement