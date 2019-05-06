 Bavaria honors boy for rescuing sister from burning car | News | DW | 29.05.2019

News

Bavaria honors boy for rescuing sister from burning car

10-year-old Kenan Buyukhan has become the youngest-ever recipient of Bavaria's St. Christopher Medal. The Nuremberg boy risked his life to pull his younger sister from a burning car.

Kenan Buyukhan receives St. Christopher Medal from Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

Kenan Buyukhan, a 10-year-old boy from Nuremberg, was awarded Bavaria's St. Christopher Medal on Wednesday in a ceremony held in Munich. The award was presented Wednesday by Bavarian Premier Markus Söder.

Buyukhan received the award for saving his 2-year-old sister from a burning car. The boy said he smelled smoke in the car that he and his sister were in while waiting for their mother. He then got out of the car and saw smoke coming from the rear wheel.

The boy quickly unbuckled his sister from her car seat and got her away from the car before it was engulfed in flames.

'Role models for humanity'

At the Munich ceremony, Söder told those present: "Bavaria thanks its rescuers for their selfless acts. From schoolchildren to senior citizens, they are all role models of humanity and helpfulness."

Buyukan was one of 43 people to be honored with the St. Christopher Medal at Wednesday's ceremony, a further 59 were awarded the Bavarian Rescuer's Medal.

The St. Christopher Medal for life-saving actions in difficult circumstances was first awarded in 1984. The Bavarian Rescuer's Medal, which honors those who risk their own lives to save other's was first awarded in 1952.

Kenan Buyukhan is the youngest person to ever receive the St. Christopher Medal.

