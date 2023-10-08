Germany: CSU and CDU victorious in Bavaria and Hesse

10/08/2023 October 8, 2023 Free Voters' Aiwanger hails 'super result'

In Bavaria, the deputy state premier and leader of the Free Voters (FW), Hubert Aiwanger, has hailed his party's gains of roughly 3% to around 15% of the vote as a "super result."

"A wonderful result for a sensible set of policies," Aiwanger said on social media. "Thanks EVERYONE, who has supported us so brilliantly in the past weeks and months."

The politics of Aiwangers' Free Voters are not that easy to pin down, but on most issues they tend to be right of center and their main longstanding call is for more regional authority and for less power to reside with the federal government in Berlin.

"We are the service-providers of the citizens and we do the hard work for Bavaria," Aiwanger said. "We guarantee a stable government."

Aiwanger, Bavaria's current deputy state premier, looks set to keep his post if there is a renewed coalition with the CSU Image: MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS

Although Aiwanger and Söder of the CSU both stopped short after the vote of guaranteeing future cooperation and a renewed coalition in the state, both made it clear that this was the most likely outcome. Mathematically the two parties will have ample seats to govern.

The fate of the Free Voters — and of Aiwanger — was somewhat unclear going into the vote. He had faced criticism over an anti-Semitic leaflet circulated at his school in the 1980s, which his younger brother Helmut Aiwanger claimed to have written, after initial reports cited Hubert as its author.

Aiwanger distanced himself from the leaflet and its contents, but also implied he felt the timing of the story had been designed to attack him during the election campaign.

As criticism of Aiwanger's handling of the situation mounted, Söder sent his deputy state premier a series of questions to respond to in his defense, implying his position in the government was not assured depending on his answers.

Söder eventually said that while Aiwanger's handling of the scandal "has not increased his credibility," his coalition ally had ultimately apologized "late, and in my view not too late."

The scandal appears to have had no impact on the Free Voters performance at the polls. If anything the party is on track to score slightly better than was predicted prior to the story breaking just over a month ago.