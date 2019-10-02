Bavaria: Drunk, unlicensed driver speeds, steals speed camera, runs red light, is caught

A German drunk driver racked up an impressive array of charges, starting when he was caught speeding and turned around to steal the camera, mistakenly believing that all police records were stored within the unit.
A German man has been charged with various offenses after a drunken adventure on Thursday morning, German Unity Day, a national holiday in Germany.
Driving home from festivities at around 7 a.m., the young man reached 160 kmh (almost 100 mph) in a 100 kmh limit zone in the Bavarian district of Deggendorf, near the Czech border, according to a police press release.
After being flashed by a speed camera, the 32-year-old decided that his best course of action would be simply to steal the camera itself — and make good his escape.
Read more: Bird saves German motorist from speeding fine
Unfortunately for him, this didn't quite go to plan. Rather than being stored "in the box," as he had apparently presumed, the information from the speed camera was instead electronically stored centrally.
Therefore, despite his quick-thinking theft, the police already knew the registration number of the 32-year-old's Audi.
Speed camera stored in the cellar
This meant that a police car was able to track down the young man within a few hours. Rather than giving himself up, the driver attempted to evade capture by accelerating off in his Audi. Pursuit by a police car swiftly followed.
After running a red light, the man was eventually stopped by the police.
Read more: Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany
A breathalyzer found him to be over the legal alcohol limit and according to BR24, a Bavarian news site, a blood test also showed that he was under the influence of drugs.
In addition, officers discovered that he did not have a legal driving license.
After his arrest, the police searched his flat — and discovered the speed camera neatly stored in the cellar.
The young man has been charged with drink driving, driving without a license, speeding, running a red light — and, of course, theft.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Help came from above for one German motorist whose car was snapped by a speed camera in the western German town of Viersen. Police decided not to impose a fine because the driver's face was obscured by a passing bird. (27.05.2019)
The man wore only shoes as he rode faster than the speed limit for cars towards downtown Kiel on a Saturday night. Police have not been able to identify the man to hand him a fine. (28.07.2018)
A Cologne man got off easy after being charged with unlawful assumption of public authority for building a fake speed camera and putting it outside his house. He told the court that drivers often sped past his home. (11.12.2018)
A speed camera in the small German town of Bocholt caught a pigeon swooping past well above the limit in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone. The incident didn't ruffle enough feathers to warrant a major investigation. (08.05.2019)
A 160-kilometer journey along the Berlin Wall with elderly passengers celebrates German Unity and mobility at any age. (02.10.2019)