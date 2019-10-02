Bavaria: Drunk, unlicensed driver speeds, steals speed camera, runs red light, is caught

A German man has been charged on various counts after a drunken adventure on Thursday morning, German Unity Day, a national holiday in Germany.

Driving home from festivities at around 7 a.m., the young man reached 160 kmh (almost 100 mph) in a 100 kmh limit zone in the Bavarian district of Deggendorf, near the Czech border, according to a police press release.

After being flashed by a speed camera, the 32-year-old decided that his best course of action would be simply to steal the camera itself — and make good his escape.

Unfortunately for him, this didn't quite go to plan. Rather than being stored "in the box," as he had apparently presumed, the information from the speed camera was instead electronically stored centrally.

Therefore, despite his quick-thinking theft, the police already knew the registration number of the 32-year-old's Audi.

How to navigate the German autobahn The sky's the limit The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany nonetheless has an excellent network of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

How to navigate the German autobahn Bracing yourself According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

How to navigate the German autobahn Tailgaters Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

How to navigate the German autobahn Smile for the camera! Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

How to navigate the German autobahn Cell phones a no-no Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

How to navigate the German autobahn Make way for help The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

How to navigate the German autobahn Be on the alert You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

How to navigate the German autobahn Driving under the influence In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 0.16 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

How to navigate the German autobahn Snow tires Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

How to navigate the German autobahn A relaxed approach To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet! Author: Louisa Schaefer



Speed camera stored in the cellar

This meant that a police car was able to track down the young man within a few hours. Rather than giving himself up, the driver evaded capture by accelerating his Audi. Pursuit by a police car swiftly followed.

After running a red light, the man was eventually stopped by the police.

A breathalyzer found him to be over the legal alcohol limit and according to BR24, a Bavarian news site, a blood test also showed that he was under the influence of drugs.

In addition, officers discovered that he did not have a legal driving license.

After his arrest, the police searched his flat — and discovered thespeed camera neatly stored in the cellar.

The young man has been charged with drink driving, driving without a license, speeding, running a red light — and, of course, theft.

