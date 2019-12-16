Battle of the Bulge anniversary: German president urges 'united Europe'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday urged Europe to stand up against nationalism at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

"A united and peaceful Europe — that is the lesson we Europeans have learned from unbridled nationalism and racism, from the war of annihilation," said Steinmeier.

"Please don't let us forget that, especially at a moment when nationalism and ethnocentric thinking are again regaining their allure."

In Belgium, Allied troops staved off what would become the final major assault by Nazi Germany

'We stand by this responsibility'

The commemoration event took place in the small French town of Bastogne, where Allied soldiers managed to repel the last major German offensive of World War II. More than 19,000 US troops were killed in what is considered one of the bloodiest battles in US history.

"Those who died were victims of hatred, delusion and a destructive fury that originated from my country," Steinmeier said. Germany recognizes its responsibility for the war and "we stand by this responsibility."

Steinmeier (second from left) said the war dead were victims of 'a destructive fury that originated from my country'

Pivotal battle

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who attended the commemoration, paid tribute to the American war dead.

"Their efforts not only defended America but also ensured that the peoples of Europe would be free again," Esper said. He described the Battle of the Bulge as "one of the greatest (battles) in American history."

The Battle of the Bulge is considered a turning point in the war, effectively paving the way for Allied forces to break through German defenses in western Europe. Less than six months after the battle, Nazi Germany surrendered.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, King Philippe of Belgium, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Dutch Minister of State Jan Pieter Hendrik Donner and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also participated in the commemoration.

Remembering liberation Battle of Hürtgen Forest US forces fought several fierce battles against the German Wehrmacht in Hürtigen Forest near Aachen. Lasting several months from fall 1944 until early 1945, the battles would also be remembered as some of the longest and most significant fought on German soil. Hürtigen Forest is now part of the "Liberation Route Europe," a remembrance trail along the advance of the Western Allied forces.

Remembering liberation Bridge at Remagen Surprised it was still standing, US forces captured the railway bridge at Remagen, south of Cologne, on March 7, 1945. Thousands of US soldiers were able to cross the Rhine for the first time in what became known as the "Miracle of Remagen." German bombing runs eventually led to the bridge’s collapse 10 days after it was captured. Today there is a peace museum in the remains of the bridge towers.

Remembering liberation Reichswald Forest War Cemetery While the US forces generally transported their fallen soldiers back to America, the British soldiers who died found their final resting place in 15 cemeteries in Germany. The biggest of these is the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Reichswald, close to the Dutch border. Amongst the 7,654 dead there are some 4,000 pilots and crews of fighter planes, of whom many were Canadian.

Remembering liberation Seelow Heights Memorial In the east, the Soviet Red Army launched the last big offensive on April 16, 1945. The Battle of the Seelow Heights began at dawn with bombardments to aid the push towards Berlin. Some 900,000 Soviet soldiers faced 90,000 Wehrmacht soldiers. The largest World War II battle on German soil - as well as the thousands of dead that resulted from it - are commemorated by the memorial there today.

Remembering liberation Elbe Day in Torgau Soviet and US forces meet for the first time on German soil in Torgau on the Elbe River on April 25, 1945. The event effectively closed the gap between Eastern and Western fronts. The war's end moved within reach and the soldiers' handshake in Torgau became an iconic image. The meeting of Allied troops is remembered in the Saxon town every year on Elbe Day.

Remembering liberation German-Russian Museum Berlin-Karlshorst German armed forces signed the unconditional surrender in the night of May 8-9, 1945, in the officers' mess in Berlin-Karlhorst. Today the original Act of Surrender, which was written in English, German and Russian, is the main feature in the museum's surrender room. Another permanent exhibition focuses on the Nazi war of annihilation against the Soviet Union, which began in 1941.

Remembering liberation Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park The sheer size of the memorial in Treptower Park is impressive. The memorial, including the military cemetery, covers an area of some 100,000 square meters. It was built after the Second World War to commemorate the Red Army soldiers who fell in the Battle of Berlin. A pair of stylized Soviet flags made of red granite serves as the portal to the memorial.

Remembering liberation Potsdam conference in Cecilienhof Palace After Nazi Germany's surrender, the heads of government from the three main Allied forces met at Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam in the summer of 1945. Joseph Stalin, Harry S. Truman and Winston Churchill led the delegations at what became known as the Potsdam Conference, called to establish post-war order in Europe. It ultimately decided on the division of Germany into four occupation zones.

Remembering liberation Allied Museum Berlin was also divided into four sectors. The district Zehlendorf became the American sector. Here the former US Army cinema "Outpost" has been turned into part of the Allied Museum. It documents the political history and the military commitments of the Western Allies in Berlin - detailing the occupation of West Berlin in 1945, the airlift to the city and the withdrawal of US troops in 1994.

Remembering liberation Schönhausen Palace in Berlin This Prussian Baroque palace was the location of the "Two Plus Four Agreement" talks in 1990 among both Germanys and the powers that occupied Germany at the end of the war: the USA, Great Britain, France and the Soviet Union. The four powers renounced all rights they held in Germany, paving the way for German Unification. Several plaques commemorate that this is where World War II finally ended. Author: Frederike Müller (sc)



ls/ (dpa, AP)