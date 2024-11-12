Battle for the Amazon - Indigenous tribes fight back

Davy Kopernava is the shaman and spokesperson for the Yanomami. His people live in the Amazon rainforest in harmony with nature. Throughout their history, the Yanomami have had to defend themselves against cultural oppression, environmental destruction, epidemics and violence. Since the 1970s, illegal gold mining in particular has posed a threat and destroyed the indigenous people's habitat. Time and time again, deadly clashes occur between illegal gold miners and Amazon communities. The situation was further exacerbated when former Brazilian President Bolsonaro declared his intention to legalize the extraction of resources in Yanomami territory. Davy Kopernava has decided to seek international support for the cause. He’s certain that if the shamans stop dancing and life in the rainforest is thrown out of balance, the sky will fall and crush everything beneath it - not just the Yanomami. But can he convince those who are running the country?