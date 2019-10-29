 Bastian Schweinsteiger suggests it′s time for Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.11.2019

Sports

Bastian Schweinsteiger suggests it's time for Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich

Former Bayern great Bastian Schweinsteiger has told a German newspaper it may be time for Thomas Müller to move on. Schweinsteiger also had his say on the future of Niko Kovac and Jose Mourinho's Bundesliga interest.

Thomas Müller und Bastian Schweinsteiger (Imago Images/GEPA pictures/T. Bachun)

The fallout from Bayern Munich's 5-1 humbling at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday has seen the club close training to the public, amid reports suggesting that Niko Kovac has the upcoming games against Olympiacos and Borussia Dortmund to save his job.

While the club were able to shield the players and coach from prying eyes on Sunday, they could do nothing about the words of one of their playing icons. Schweinsteiger's comments to tabloid Bild am Sonntag were broadly diplomatic but also somewhat revealing, particularly when discusssing his former Bayern and Germany teammate Thomas Müller, whose happiness with life under Kovac is the subject of some speculation.

"His situation is different to mine back then [when Schweinsteiger left Bayern for Manchester United]. I was playing every game, then van Gaal contacted me, I wanted to try something new. Thomas is often on the bench lately, a change of air can be good at the end of a career - that's how it was with me. Thomas still has great quality," the Chicago Fire player, who recently announced his impending retirement, said.

Müller wanted in Manchester

Müller has recently had a run of starts for Bayern after expressing his frustration at being benched for much of the early part of the campaign but has still yet to score a Bundesliga goal this season. The former World Cup Golden Boot winner has long been a rumored target for Manchester United, with some suggesting a move could still happen in January. Schweinsteiger claimed that Müller "would be an asset for Man United" and confirmed that Louis van Gaal was interested in the Bayern man when he was in charge at Old Trafford.

Jerome Boateng was sent off in Bayern's defeat (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Jerome Boateng was sent off in Bayern's defeat

"Van Gaal really wanted him, always asked me, 'What's your friend Thomas doing?' He would have done us good at United back then. But Thomas was a bit younger, he did not want to leave Munich. Maybe that has changed."

Schweinsteiger, who will soon start working as a pundit on German TV, added that he has not ruled out a coaching role in the future and had some sympathy for the pressure on Kovac at the moment.

"I like Niko and I'm crossing my fingers for him. He won the double last year and I hope he does it again. But I know that working at Bayern is not easy. Quality is what sets teams apart, and I see the most quality at Bayern," the 35-year-old said.

Should the Croatian coach get the chop, Jose Mourinho would likely be mooted as a possible replacement, particularly given the Portuguese boss is currently out of work. While he stopped short of saying the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach would be a good fit on Säbener Strasse, Schweinstieger said Mourinho had laid the groundwork for a move to Germany.

"I can imagine Mourinho in Germany. I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV. He really knew every single player, even from the smaller teams. He was also learning German."

Another of Schweinsteiger's former teammates, Oliver Kahn, will soon be joining the Bayern board, in order to be groomed as the successor to Karl-Hienz Rummenigge as CEO, while Uli Hoeness will step down as president later this month.

"For us as well as for Uli Hoeness, the farewell is not easy," said Schweinsteiger. "After all, we all know Bayern only with Uli Hoeness. But with Oli Kahn, the right man comes at exactly the right time for the club. That certainly makes the upheaval in the front office easier."

With the German champions currently somewhere between crisis and flux, that upheaval may not be restricted to the front office. 

  • 1. Bundesliga | Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1.FC Köln | Tor (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-0 Cologne

    Fortuna Düsseldorf won the first Rhine derby since 1997 with a goal in each half. Rouwen Hennings scored his sixth league goal of the season, tucking away a neat penalty into the bottom corner. Erik Thommy kept his head to score the second just after the hour mark to secure Düsseldorf's second win in three games. The defeat is Cologne's seventh in the league this season.

  • Fussball Bundesliga l Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München l Enttäuschung - Kovac (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 5 - 1 Bayern Munich

    Niko Kovac endured a difficult trip back to Frankfurt. Jerome Boateng was sent off after nine minutes before Filip Kostic gave the hosts the lead. Djibril Sow's first Bundesliga strike doubled the Eagles' advantage before a brilliant solo effort from Robert Lewandowski got Bayern within a goal at the break. Defenders David Abraham and Martin Hinteregger rubbed salt in the wounds.

  • RB Leipzig (Getty Images/Bongarts/B. Streubel)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 8 - 0 Mainz

    Julian Nagelsmann's side dished out their second hiding of the week after a 6-1 cup win. Marcel Sabitzer started the rout early before Timo Werner slid home the second. Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen got in on the act before the break before Werner grabbed his second and Nordi Mukiele (pictured) grabbed his first of the season. Werner wrapped up his hat-trick late on.

  • Thorgan Hazard (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Wolfsburg

    A first Dortmund goal for Thorgan Hazard, a fine Raphael Guerreiro strike and a Mario Götze penalty ended the Bundesliga's last unbeaten record. BVB lost captain Marco Reus early on to injury but stepped up the pressure in the second half before the first two goals came in six minutes. The home side were rarely troubled and Götze sealed the win with a spot kick two minutes from time.

  • Union Berlin v Hertha BSC(Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Union Berlin 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin

    There were spectacular choreos, flares that caused the players to leave the field and a brief pitch invasion at the end but the first meeting of these two clubs in the top flight was less eventful on the pitch. Sebastian Polter slammed home a controversial late penalty that settled a tepid affair and secured capital city bragging rights for Union.

  • Oscar Wendt (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Gladbach's rapid start under Marco Rose continued as the Foals extended their lead at the top of the table. Oscar Wendt converted Marcus Thuram's cross at the back post to give his side an early lead before Kevin Volland latched on to a stunning Lucas Alario through ball to level things up. But the in-form Thuram got his fifth goal in six matches just before the break to seal the win.

  • Fussball Bundesliga l SV Werder Bremen vs SC Freiburg l Tor 1:0 Rashica (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Mueller)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Werder Bremen 2 - 2 Freiburg

    An excellent display from Milot Rashica wasn't enough for Bremen to pick up their first win since mid September thanks to Nils Petersen's injury time equalizer. Rashica lashed in the opener only to see goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka hand Petersen his first leveller. Rashica then turned provider for Theodor Gebre Selassie but poor defending allowed Petersen to head in a heartbreaker at the back post.

  • Fussball Bundesliga l TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs SC Paderborn 07 l Jubel Kaderabek - Tor (Getty Images/Bongarts/T. Niedermueller)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn

    Hoffenheim scored three goals in the opening 25 minutes to go fifth in the table. The in-form hosts got off to the perfect start when Robert Skov banged in a beautiful free-kick. A slick counter-attack involving Florian Grillitsch was finished off by Pavel Kaderabek to make it two, and Jürgen Locadia put the icing on the cake. Hoffenheim have now won four league games in a row.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


Opinion: Kovac not Bayern Munich's only problem but doing himself no favors

Niko Kovac oversaw Bayern Munich's heaviest league defeat in a decade and the champions are four points off the pace. It's not all his fault but he's under pressure and doing himself no favors, thinks DW's Matt Pearson. (02.11.2019)  

German Cup: Late Thomas Müller strike rescues Bayern Munich in Bochum

Bochum were six minutes away from pulling off the mother of all upsets, but Bayern Munich had other ideas. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller struck late as Niko Kovac's side stayed in the cup by the skin of their teeth. (29.10.2019)  

Bundesliga: Thomas Müller not happy with Bayern Munich situation

After playing just 67 minutes in the last five Bundesliga games, Thomas Müller is not happy, with some reports even linking him with a move away from Bayern. The situation on Säbener Strasse remains delicate. (09.10.2019)  

Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

The former World Cup winner and Bayern Munich captain has called time on an illustrious career. German national team coach Joachim Löw has paid tribute to 'one of Germany's greatest ever players.' (08.10.2019)  

Bayern Munich thrashed in Frankfurt, Gladbach extend lead, Dortmund go second

Bayern Munich suffered a historic 5-1 thrashing away at Eintracht Frankfurt while Borussia Mönchengladbach extended their lead at the top. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund went second after beating Wolfsburg. (02.11.2019)  

Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

An early red card for Jerome Boateng contributed to an unhappy return to Frankfurt for Niko Kovac as Bayern were hammered 5-1. RB Leipzig also ran riot, putting eight past Mainz while Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach won. (02.11.2019)  

Fußball DFB-Pokal VfL Bochum - Bayern München Thomas Müller

German Cup: Late Thomas Müller strike rescues Bayern Munich in Bochum 29.10.2019

Bochum were six minutes away from pulling off the mother of all upsets, but Bayern Munich had other ideas. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller struck late as Niko Kovac's side stayed in the cup by the skin of their teeth.

1. Bundesliga l Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München l Enttäuschung - Kovac

Opinion: Kovac not Bayern Munich's only problem but doing himself no favors 02.11.2019

Niko Kovac oversaw Bayern Munich's heaviest league defeat in a decade and the champions are four points off the pace. It's not all his fault but he's under pressure and doing himself no favors, thinks DW's Matt Pearson.

Fussball Bundesliga l Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München l Enttäuschung

Bayern Munich thrashed in Frankfurt, Gladbach extend lead, Dortmund go second 02.11.2019

Bayern Munich suffered a historic 5-1 thrashing away at Eintracht Frankfurt while Borussia Mönchengladbach extended their lead at the top. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund went second after beating Wolfsburg.

