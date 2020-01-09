Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, local media reported.

Five people were confirmed dead in the incident by the local sheriff's office, although there was no official confirmation of the identities of those on board.

Celebrity news website TMZ initially reported that the 41-year-old basketball star was among those on board.The Los Angeles Times later reported that it had received confirmation that Bryant was among the dead.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the famous athlete "will live forever in the heart" of the city.

'Great sadness'

Shortly afterward, the City of Calabasas tweeted about the crash.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the city said. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

One of the best

Bryant is considered one of the best players in NBA history. He won five championships throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When he retired in 2016, he was the third-leading scorer in the league's history. That record was broken last week by Lebron James, who now plays for the Lakers.

"Continuing to move the game forward (Lebron James)," Bryant said in his last tweet. "Much respect my brother."

More to follow...

ls/rc (AP, Reuters)