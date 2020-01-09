 Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: reports | News | DW | 26.01.2020

News

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: reports

NBA star Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter accident, according to local media. A helicopter crash in the hills near the town of Calabasas was confirmed by authorities.

Kobe Bryant (Getty Images/AFP/R. Beck)

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, local media reported.

Five people were confirmed dead in the incident by the local sheriff's office, although there was no official confirmation of the identities of those on board.

Celebrity news website TMZ initially reported that the 41-year-old basketball star was among those on board.The Los Angeles Times later reported that it had received confirmation that Bryant was among the dead.

Shortly afterward, the City of Calabasas tweeted about the crash.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the city said. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

More to come...

ls/rc (AP, Reuters)

