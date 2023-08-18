Basket case: Making crafts from banana fibers

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaBasket case: Making crafts from banana fibers To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaMadhan Kumar08/18/2023August 18, 2023In Tamil Nadu, a local initiative is teaching women how to transform banana crop waste into baskets and other crafts. The program focuses on empowering widows and single women from marginalized communities by providing them a steady monthly income.https://p.dw.com/p/4VHhDAdvertisement