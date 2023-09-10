Basektball: Germany topple Serbia in World Cup final

Germany has narrowly beaten Serbia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup final after a knife-edge matchup in Manila. Both countries were competing in their first ever final. Germany had eliminated the US in the semis.

Germany bested Serbia 83:77 on Sunday in the Philippines to seal the FIBA Basketball World Cup title.

It's Germany's first win in the competition, with their best past performance a seminfinal defeat in 2002.

The match was on a knife's edge throughout the first half and the two teams went back to the locker rooms on 47 points apiece.

But Germany put together a strong run after the break and opened up a 12-point lead going into the final quarter. Although Serbia rallied in the final period, Germany was able to cling to its advantage.

Captain Dennis Schröder led the way for Germany, netting 28 points Image: Aaron Favila/AP Photo/picture alliance

Captain Dennis Schröder stars as scorer

Veteran point guard and captain Dennis Schröder took on a leading role for Germany in the crucial match in Manila, albeit more as a scorer than a creator. Schröder dropped 28 points — more than any of his teammates, including versatile offensive threat Franz Wagner, who netted 19 — but laid on just 2 assists.

Rising 22-year-old star Franz Wagner was dangerous around the basket and from three-point range, as usual, for Germmany Image: Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

Schröder was also named the tournament MVP (most valuable player) in the aftermath of the win, picking up an accolade that only Dirk Nowitzki had won in a German jersey before.

Both sides defended stoutly throughout in a comparatively low-scoring game, putting their bodies on the line in search of the gold medal.

Big man Johannes Voigtmann, who plies his trade in Italy with Olimpia Milano, led Germany in rebounds with 8, also blocking a shot and picking up 12 points on efficient shooting at the other end.

"World champions!!! Unbelievable! What a team," said Germany's best-known and now retired basketball star, Dirk Nowtizki, after the final buzzer, as Gordon Herbert's squad secured a title that had evaded Nowitzki and his contemporaries.

Bogdanovic on fire in first half, ice cold in second

As in their semifinal win against Canada, Bogdan Bogdanovic was on fire early for Serbia, dropping 17 points just in the first half and making three of his first four shots from three-point range. However, the Atlanta Hawks veteran was unable to add to his tally after the break. NBA youngster Nikola Jovic also had a quiet game, notching just 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Nikola Jovic lit the touch paper early in the first quarter with this authoritative dunk, but went on to have a fairly quiet game Image: Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

Serbia famously went to the competition in Asia without their most famous player, recently-crowned NBA champion Nikola Jokic. Jokic said he was physically and mentally fatigued after his championship run with the Denver Nuggets and wanted to focus on preparing for the NBA season, which begins on October 24.

Germany, meanwhile, shocked the favorites the US in the semifinal, winning by just 2 points to make their first ever final.

In Sunday's bronze medal game, Canada piled on the misery for the US, winning 127:118 and sending the world's most successful basketball nation home without a medal.

Canada's strong young squad picked up bronze against the US earlier on Sunday Image: Michael Conroy/AP Photo/picture alliance

Scholz and Steinmeier extend congratulations

Germany's chancellor and president were both quick to join the celebrations on Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz followed the game via live ticker on his government plane during his return from the G20 summit in Delhi. The connection on board was too patchy for him to watch the action.

"What a spectacular historic performance," Scholz said. "My congratulations got to Coach Gordie Herbert and the whole team ... I cannot wait to welcome the squad and the coaching staff in the chancellery at the very next possible opportunity."

Most of Germany's top politicians, who tend to do something of a disappearing act on Sundays and weekends, raced to offer similar well-wishes.

"That was an unbelievable performance, we are all incredibly proud of you!" President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, while Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "What a mega game. Fantastic."

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah