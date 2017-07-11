Baseball legend Hank Aaron dead at 86

The Hall of Famer faced racial prejudice yet persevered, going on to become one of the greatest to ever play the game. Aaron attained legendary status in 1974 by surpassing Babe Ruth's all-time home run record.
Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Henry "Hammerin' Hank" Aaron has died at the age of 86.
The Atlanta Braves announced his death on Friday, calling Aaron "a son of the Deep South who soared above its poverty and racism to become one of the most consequential figures in American history."
