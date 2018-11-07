Barcelona: Mystery bomb discovery sparks beach evacuation

A 1.1 meter-long (3.6-foot-long) explosive device found at the bottom of the sea prompted the partial evacuation of a busy Barcelona beach on Sunday.

Local media showed images of the cordoned-off stretch of the Sant Sebastia, one of the northeastern Spanish cities most popular beaches.

Police established a security perimeter of 250 meters (273 yards) on the sand, which was earlier packed with sun worshippers.

The unidentified device is believed to be a bomb dating from the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War.

It was found by an off-duty police diver who happened to be swimming in the area, a spokeswoman for the country's Civil Guard said.

Read more: Spanish Franco-era 'stolen babies' campaigner finds her family

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean La Sagrada Familia Antoni Gaudi's La Sagrada Familia basilica is a major tourist draw in Barcelona. Begun in 1882 by architect Francisco Paula de Villar, it was continued by Gaudi until his death in 1926 — and remains unfinished to this day. A mixture of Spanish Late Gothic, Catalan Modernism and art nouveau styles, the church is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean Gaudi's world La Sagrada Familia, planned for completion in 2026, welcomes visitors from all over the world with an expressive interplay of light and color. Gaudi took nature as the inspiration for his architectural language. The roof is supported by columns that rise toward the sky like trees. In addition to La Sagrada Familia, Gaudi designed the Park Guell and several residential buildings in Barcelona.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean Las Ramblas Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca wrote that Barcelona's main boulevard was "the one street in the world I didn't want to end." The iconic heart of Spain's second-largest city saw bloodshed on August 17, when more than a dozen people were killed in a terrorist attack. The vibrant promenade is particularly full of pedestrians, shoppers, diners and street performers on warm afternoons.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean Fundacio Joan Miro When terrorists drove a van down Las Ramblas, running over pedestrians in their path, the vehicle came to a halt in front of a statue by Barcelona-born artist Joan Miro (1893-1983). A museum dedicated to the painter, sculptor, and ceramicist is located on the nearby Montjuic hill. His work reflects motifs from Catalan folk art and can also be found throughout the city — like on Las Ramblas.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean The harbor Las Ramblas leads directly down to Barcelona's large harbor. The 1992 Olympic Games in the city sparked a building boom that transformed the cityscape and modified the harbor area. Since then, the Port Olimpic, with its promenade, bars and restaurants, has become a popular attraction. The "Golden Fish," a sculpture designed by architect Frank Gehry for the 1992 Olympics, is a striking landmark.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean The Gothic Quarter Just north of Las Ramblas is the Barri Gotic, the Gothic Quarter in the Old Town. The quarter dates back to the 14th and 15th centuries and contains Roman and medieval landmarks — the oldest in the city. If you don't pay attention, you can lose your way in its maze of alleyways, but at least you won't be bothered by cars. The narrow streets are closed to regular traffic.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean The squares In many places in Barcelona, the city streets open up into small or large squares. One of them, Plaça Reial, is just a few meters away from Las Ramblas. It is a popular meeting place for night owls, perhaps because it is home to some of the city's most famous nightclubs. Constructed in the 19th century, the square's lanterns were designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean Font Magica The Font Magica may well be the most romantic place in Barcelona. Built in 1929 for the International Exposition and restored for the 1992 Olympic Games, the magic fountain's cascades of water are lit in more than 50 shifting hues during the annual Piromusical fireworks and laser show. The Font Magica is the largest fountain in the city and is located at the base of the Montjuic hill.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean Tibidabo Barcelona is framed by two hills, Montjuic (173 meters, 568 feet tall) and Tibidabo (520 meters). Both are perfect vantage points to take in the cityscape, though Tibidabo allows for a slightly better view. It's reached with Barcelona's only historic tram line, the Tramvia Blau. At the summit, an amusement park awaits visitors.

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean The beaches Not only the city of Barcelona but also its nearby beaches draw millions of tourists a year. The coastline near the city spans 4.5 kilometers (nearly 3 miles) and boasts nine beaches, the most popular of which are Barceloneta, Mar Bella, Nova Icaria and Bogatell. In the summer months, water tempteratures reach a comfortable 20-24 degrees Celcius (68-75 degrees Fahrenheit). Author: Kate Müser, Anne Termèche



The device is located at a depth of 3 meters (10 feet) and 25 meters (80 feet) from the shore.

Device to be made safe

Officials said they would not be able to confirm the identity of the device until Monday, when navy bomb disposal experts arrive to carry out a controlled explosion.

The Civil Guard spokeswoman said the closure would remain in place until the area was made safe.

At 1,100 meters, Sant Sebastia is Barcelona's longest beach. On the far end sits the six-star hotel known as the Sail, which opened in 2009 and has quickly become one of the city's most identifiable landmarks.

The Spanish Civil War is often referred to as the dress rehearsal for World War II. Those loyal to the democratically-elected Second Spanish Republic fought against conservative and Catholic nationalists led by military General Francisco Franco.

The opening shots of the conflict were fired in Barcelona — the Republic's capital city — in July 1936 during a coup attempt.

Although the coup failed, three years later the city fell to the Nationalist Army and Franco became Spain's military dictator until his death in 1975.

Watch video 06:28 Share Barcelona goes green Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3L4E2 Spanish city of Barcelona goes green

mm/tj (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.