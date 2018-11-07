 Barcelona: Mystery bomb discovery sparks beach evacuation | News | DW | 25.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Barcelona: Mystery bomb discovery sparks beach evacuation

Spanish police cleared a long stretch of the Sant Sebastia beach after a bomb, likely dating from the Spanish Civil War, was found at sea. Navy specialists will deactivate the device on Monday.

Police tape cordons off the Sant Sebastià beach in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Murillo)

A 1.1 meters long (3.6-foot) explosive device found at the bottom of the sea prompted the partial evacuation of a busy Barcelona beach on Sunday.

Local media showed images of the cordoned-off stretch of Sant Sebastia, one of the northeastern Spanish cities most popular beaches.

Police established a security perimeter of 250 meters (273 yards) on the sand, which was earlier packed with sun worshippers.

The unidentified device is believed to be a bomb dating from the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War.

It was found by an off-duty police diver who happened to be swimming in the area, a spokeswoman for the country's Civil Guard said.

Read more: Spanish Franco-era 'stolen babies' campaigner finds her family

  • Spanien Tourismus Barcelona Sagrada Familia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Fernandez)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    La Sagrada Familia

    Antoni Gaudi's La Sagrada Familia basilica is a major tourist draw in Barcelona. Begun in 1882 by architect Francisco Paula de Villar, it was continued by Gaudi until his death in 1926 — and remains unfinished to this day. A mixture of Spanish Late Gothic, Catalan Modernism and art nouveau styles, the church is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Sagrada Familia in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Goldmann)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    Gaudi's world

    La Sagrada Familia, planned for completion in 2026, welcomes visitors from all over the world with an expressive interplay of light and color. Gaudi took nature as the inspiration for his architectural language. The roof is supported by columns that rise toward the sky like trees. In addition to La Sagrada Familia, Gaudi designed the Park Guell and several residential buildings in Barcelona.

  • Las Ramblas (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    Las Ramblas

    Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca wrote that Barcelona's main boulevard was "the one street in the world I didn't want to end." The iconic heart of Spain's second-largest city saw bloodshed on August 17, when more than a dozen people were killed in a terrorist attack. The vibrant promenade is particularly full of pedestrians, shoppers, diners and street performers on warm afternoons.

  • Art at the Fundacio Joan Miro in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Read)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    Fundacio Joan Miro

    When terrorists drove a van down Las Ramblas, running over pedestrians in their path, the vehicle came to a halt in front of a statue by Barcelona-born artist Joan Miro (1893-1983). A museum dedicated to the painter, sculptor, and ceramicist is located on the nearby Montjuic hill. His work reflects motifs from Catalan folk art and can also be found throughout the city — like on Las Ramblas.

  • Frank Gehry's Golden Fish sculpture at Port Olimpic in Barcelona (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. de Cuveland)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    The harbor

    Las Ramblas leads directly down to Barcelona's large harbor. The 1992 Olympic Games in the city sparked a building boom that transformed the cityscape and modified the harbor area. Since then, the Port Olimpic, with its promenade, bars and restaurants, has become a popular attraction. The "Golden Fish," a sculpture designed by architect Frank Gehry for the 1992 Olympics, is a striking landmark.

  • Barri Gòtic in Barcelona (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    The Gothic Quarter

    Just north of Las Ramblas is the Barri Gotic, the Gothic Quarter in the Old Town. The quarter dates back to the 14th and 15th centuries and contains Roman and medieval landmarks — the oldest in the city. If you don't pay attention, you can lose your way in its maze of alleyways, but at least you won't be bothered by cars. The narrow streets are closed to regular traffic.

  • Placa Reial in Barcelona (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    The squares

    In many places in Barcelona, the city streets open up into small or large squares. One of them, Plaça Reial, is just a few meters away from Las Ramblas. It is a popular meeting place for night owls, perhaps because it is home to some of the city's most famous nightclubs. Constructed in the 19th century, the square's lanterns were designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi.

  • Font Màgica in Barcelona (picture-alliance/Eibner)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    Font Magica

    The Font Magica may well be the most romantic place in Barcelona. Built in 1929 for the International Exposition and restored for the 1992 Olympic Games, the magic fountain's cascades of water are lit in more than 50 shifting hues during the annual Piromusical fireworks and laser show. The Font Magica is the largest fountain in the city and is located at the base of the Montjuic hill.

  • Tibidabo hill in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Reboredo)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    Tibidabo

    Barcelona is framed by two hills, Montjuic (173 meters, 568 feet tall) and Tibidabo (520 meters). Both are perfect vantage points to take in the cityscape, though Tibidabo allows for a slightly better view. It's reached with Barcelona's only historic tram line, the Tramvia Blau. At the summit, an amusement park awaits visitors.

  • Surfing in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

    The beaches

    Not only the city of Barcelona but also its nearby beaches draw millions of tourists a year. The coastline near the city spans 4.5 kilometers (nearly 3 miles) and boasts nine beaches, the most popular of which are Barceloneta, Mar Bella, Nova Icaria and Bogatell. In the summer months, water tempteratures reach a comfortable 20-24 degrees Celcius (68-75 degrees Fahrenheit).

    Author: Kate Müser, Anne Termèche


The device is located at a depth of 3 meters (10 feet) and 25 meters (80 feet) from the shore. 

Device to be made safe

Officials said they would not be able to confirm the identity of the device until Monday, when navy bomb disposal experts arrive to carry out a controlled explosion.

The Civil Guard spokeswoman said the closure would remain in place until the area was made safe.

At 1,100 meters, Sant Sebastia is Barcelona's longest beach. On the far end sits the six-star hotel known as the Sail, which opened in 2009 and has quickly become one of the city's most identifiable landmarks.

The Spanish Civil War is often referred to as the dress rehearsal for World War II. Those loyal to the democratically elected Second Spanish Republic fought against conservative and Catholic nationalists led by military General Francisco Franco.

The opening shots of the conflict were fired in Barcelona — the Republic's capital city — in July 1936 during a coup attempt.

Although the coup failed, three years later the city fell to the Nationalist Army and Franco became Spain's military dictator until his death in 1975.

Watch video 06:28

Spanish city of Barcelona goes green

mm/tj (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Jailed Catalan separatist leaders deny violence, call for dialogue as trial ends

The jailed Catalan leaders were given a chance to speak for 15 minutes at the end of their trial in Madrid. They denied the charges of rebellion, sedition and misappropriation of public funds, and called for dialogue. (13.06.2019)  

First Gaudi-built house opens in Barcelona

His most famous work is La Sagrada Familia. Architect Antoni Gaudi built for eternity. Now the first home he designed is being opened to visitors. It's one of eight UNESCO World Heritage sites by Gaudí in Barcelona. (14.11.2017)  

Spanish Franco-era 'stolen babies' campaigner finds her family

The woman who has led the campaign on behalf of hundreds given up for adoption during the Fascist dictatorship has found her biological mother gave her up for adoption voluntarily. She is continuing her legal battle. (12.07.2019)  

Barcelona's La Sagrada Familia gets building permit after 137 years

Antoni Gaudi's church, which still isn't finished a century after construction began, has received its formal planning permit. The part-Gothic, part-art nouveau landmark is already one of Spain's most visited sites. (08.06.2019)  

Barcelona, the jewel on the Mediterranean

Tourist magnet Barcelona is rich in cultural history and offers a wealth of attractions for visitors. Here are some of the highlights near Las Ramblas and beyond. (14.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spanish city of Barcelona goes green  

Related content

Bildergalerie Hochgeschwindigkeitszüge Spanien RENFE-Baureihe 103 Velaro E

False alarm bomb scares set off security alerts at Barcelona, Madrid train stations 07.11.2018

Train service in the Spanish city of Barcelona was disrupted after the rail network was partially shut down because of a bomb scare. Madrid’s Atocha mainline train station was also evacuated.

London Explosion in Bahn der Underground

'Terrorist incident' on London Underground near Parsons Green prompts police investigation 15.09.2017

Police said an improvised explosive device caused a fire in a tube car that injured 22 individuals. Prime Minister May has scheduled an emergency cabinet meeting in the wake of the UK's fifth terror attack this year.

Advertisement