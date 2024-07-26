Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris for president

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle gave their public backing to Kamala Harris's presidential bid on Friday in a roughly one-minute long video.

The full endorsement comes days after she launched her campaign to be the Democratic Party's candidate for the US election contest this November.

Obama had initially withheld his open backing of Harris, even as US President Joe Biden — who withdrew from the race on Sunday — gave her his support as heir apparent.

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris," Obama said in a post tweeted on Friday. "We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Obama said on social media platform X.

The footage captured a private phone call between the couple and the current vice president.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris.

"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," the former first lady told Harris.

Harris voiced her gratitude for the endorsement and their friendship, speaking into a cellphone and breaking into smiles.

"Thank you both. It means so much. And we're gonna have some fun with this too," Harris said.

After over a decade since he was last elected, Obama, the first US Black president, is still among the Democratic Party's most popular figures.

He is reported to have initially withheld his open endorsement, preferring not to influence the process of the party determining its nominee.

rc/rm (Reuters, AP)