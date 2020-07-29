Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million

At the Sotheby's "Rembrandt to Richter" virtual auction that took place on Tuesday, Banksy's triptych, Mediterranean sea view 2017, easily outsold its €1.3m ($1.5m) estimate to fetch over €2.3m ($2.8m).

The painting, which had been installed in Banksy's Walled-Off Hotel in Bethlehem set against the Israeli West Bank barrier wall — which the artist says has "the worst view in the world" — will help fund a stroke unit in a Bethlehem hospital and to finance aids for children's rehabilitation.

Stark reminder of the refugee crisis

Each of the three 'found' faux Romantic era oil paintings show a section of Mediterranean coast foregrounded by the ominous scene of life jackets washed up by the waves — serving as a memorial to those refugees, migrants and asylum seekers who lost their lives in the ocean at the peak of the migrant crisis.

"In Mediterranean Sea View 2017, Banksy corrupts three found oil paintings with his own witty reworkings to create something that, while posing as a 19th-Century seascape, spotlights one of the burning issues of the 21st Century," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for Europe.

He also noted that the triptych hangs in Sotheby's galleries as part of the "Rembrandt to Richter" auction alongside works by renowned landscape painters such as Bellotto, van Goyen and Turner.

"Banksy's work, however, stands alone for its potent political message," Branczik added.

One of the three found sea paintings that Banksy adapted with chilling effect

Potent political messages

The political dimension of Banksy's message was evident also at his West Bank hotel in December 2019, when the artist installed a work dubbed Scar of Bethlehem, featuring a nativity scene in which Jesus, Mary and Joseph sit in the shadow of Israel's wall. The barrier is punctured by bullet holes, the largest evoking the star over the manger and the reality of Christmas in the Palestinian territory.

That same month, the elusive artist created another Christmas season mural in Birmingham that depicts reindeer doing Santa Claus' work, however the sleigh is a real bench with a homeless man lying on it.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks A statement on systemic racism A vigil candle sets fire to the US flag: Banksy has revealed on Instagram a new painting commenting on George Floyd's killing and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement. "People of color are being failed by the system. The white system," the artist wrote. "This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," he added.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks The superheroes of the coronavirus pandemic Spiderman and Batman are the yesterday's superheroes: this little boy prefers to play with a nurse wearing a face mask and a cape. With this picture revealed at the beginning of May 2020, Banksy paid tribute to the outstanding contribution of doctors, nurses and hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Ready for takeoff? In December 2019, Banksy posted a video showing his mural of reindeer taking off -but instead of Santa's sleigh in tow, it's a man lying on a bench, aimed to draw attention to the plight of the homeless. "God bless Birmingham," the artist wrote. "In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter - without him ever asking for anything."

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks 'Devolved Parliament' — Made in Britain Famous, but elusive street artist Banksy created in 2009 "Devolved Parliament," featuring chimps instead of politicians in the British Parliament. Amid the chaos caused by Brexit, the work embodies the country's political atmosphere. The 2.8 x 4.5-meter (around 9 x 15-foot) painting was auctioned off in London in October 2019 for 9.8 million pounds (around €11 million).

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks And it's half gone... Another auction at Sotheby's in London also caused a huge stir. Just after Banksy's painting "Girl with Balloon" was sold for 1 million pounds (then 1.2 million euros) in 2018, it began to self-destruct as a shredder was hidden in the lower part of the frame, but it did not complete the process. It morphed into "Love is in the Bin." The motif first appeared in 2002 as a mural in London.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks On show rather than at auction The millions of pounds that "Devolved Parliament" reaped in October also sparked criticism, with no information about the buyer provided. Likewise in October, Banksy installed artwork in a closed shop in London as a commentary, saying that artworks at auction had become the property of the rich rather being the common property of people at large.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks The World of Banksy Banksy is one of the most famous street artists in the world, yet his true identity remains under wraps. Paintings or drawings on paper are rare creations of his. Instead, the British artist sprays most of his works anonymously on buildings, walls, and demolition ruins. Such street art is not for sale.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Steve Jobs A recurring theme in his works is the predatory nature of global capitalism. Banksy sprayed this mural in the entrance area of the refugee camp in Calais, southern England. Depicted is the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, carrying his legendary first Mac computer. The father of the Apple director hailed from Syria.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks A statement about Brexit Banksy addressed the Brexit debate in the UK with this work back in 2017. Overnight, this picture appeared on the wall of a house not far from the ferry port in Dover ferry port: It shows a man standing on a ladder trying to remove one of the EU stars with a hammer and chisel. The image has meanwhile disappeared from the wall, with someone having whitewashed it.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Israeli-Palestinian conflict The British street artist has also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2017, Banksy opened The Walled Off Hotel, an actual hotel featuring his artworks, in Bethlehem right next to the controversial Israeli West Bank barrier. The artist has also left quite a few of his artworks throughout this historic town since 2005, drawing many tourists on a "Banksy Tour."

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks War is not a child's game One known fact about Banksy's identity is that the world-famous artist comes from Bristol in southern England. He moved on to London at the end of the 1990s and began to spray his pictorial messages onto the walls of selected locations. Here, he was back in Bristol in 2016, leaving behind a mural at a English primary school in Whitchurch.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Global climate crisis As an artist, Banksy has always been a visionary. In his wall works, he has often addressed the political problems of the future, such as global warming, as shown here. He created this sprayed message in London in 2009 — long before US President Trump announced this sentence in all seriousness.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Criticism of the media Banksy has also denounced the brutalization of the media, which jumps onto the bandwagon of sensationalism with regard to war and terrorist attack victims. This is depicted in this work entitled "Media at war," which, like some of his other works, has not been sprayed onto a building wall, making it possible to exhibit it in a gallery, such as here in London in 2018. Author: Heike Mund, Louisa Schaefer



Banksy has also been busy during the coronavirus pandemic, most recently in the London Underground when he boldly entered a train and spray painted his signature rats grappling to apply masks as one rodent sneezes in a clear reference to the aerosols that spread the virus. It was one of several works advocating for better awareness about the coronavirus and ways to combat its spread.

The price fetched at Tuesday's Sotheby's sale is still a long way off the large Banksy painting depicting chimpanzees debating in the British Parliament which sold for nearly $12 million (€10.9 million) at the same auction house last October.

Sotheby's had estimated the 2009 oil painting Devolved Parliament would sell for a fifth of the price. Banksy typically opposed the sale, saying on social media that art should be for the public and not private profit.