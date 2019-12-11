 Banksy′s Christmas painting under security after ′vandalism′ | Arts | DW | 11.12.2019

Arts

Banksy's Christmas painting under security after 'vandalism'

Elusive UK artist Banksy's new mural highlighting homelessness in the British city of Birmingham is now under 24/7 security monitoring after someone added red noses to the reindeer featured in the work.

  • New Banksy mural in Birmingham (Reuters/Instagram/@banksy )

    Banksy's political artworks

    Ready for takeoff?

    Banksy had posted a video on Monday showing his mural of reindeer taking off — but instead of Santa's sleigh in tow, it's a man lying on a bench, aimed to draw attention to the plight of the homeless. "God bless Birmingham," the artist wrote. "In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter — without him ever asking for anything."

  • The Banksy mural fenced off (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    Banksy's political artworks

    Under surveillance

    But the mural is now being monitored after red noses appeared on the reindeer overnight in the Jewellery Quarter of the British city. Network Rail, the owner of the wall, installed perspex sheeting to prevent more vandalism, but it did not remove the red noses. "Banksy's wall art has captured [the homeless's] plight so well. It's right we protect it," a rail manager told DPA press agency.

  • Banksy's painting Devolved Parliament at Sotheby's (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/G. Alexopoulos)

    Banksy's political artworks

    'Devolved Parliament' — Made in Britain

    Famous, but elusive street artist Banksy created in 2009 "Devolved Parliament," featuring chimps instead of politicians in the British Parliament. Amid the chaos caused by Brexit, the work embodies the country's political atmosphere. The 2.8 x 4.5-meter (around 9 x 15-foot) painting was auctioned off in London in October 2019 for 9.8 million pounds (around €11 million).

  • Half-shredded Girl with Balloon in museum, with someone holding an IPad in front of it (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    Banksy's political artworks

    And it's half gone...

    Another auction at Sotheby's in London also caused a huge stir. Just after Banksy's painting "Girl with Balloon" was sold for 1 million pounds (then 1.2 million euros) in 2018, it began to self-destruct as a shredder was hidden in the lower part of the frame, but it did not complete the process. It morphed into "Love is in the Bin." The motif first appeared in 2002 as a mural in London.

  • Art installation at Banksy Shop in London (Getty Images/P. Summers)

    Banksy's political artworks

    On show rather than at auction

    The millions of pounds that "Devolved Parliament" reaped in October also sparked criticism, with no information about the buyer provided. Likewise in October, Banksy installed artwork in a closed shop in London as a commentary, saying that artworks at auction had become the property of the rich rather being the common property of people at large.

  • London guard painted on wall, shown urinating (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/A. Marchi)

    Banksy's political artworks

    The World of Banksy

    Banksy is one of the most famous street artists in the world, yet his true identity remains under wraps. Paintings or drawings on paper are rare creations of his. Instead, the British artist sprays most of his works anonymously on buildings, walls, and demolition ruins. Such street art is not for sale.

  • Banksy mural depicting Steve Jobs (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Spingler)

    Banksy's political artworks

    Steve Jobs

    A recurring theme in his works is the predatory nature of global capitalism. Banksy sprayed this mural in the entrance area of the refugee camp in Calais, southern England. Depicted is the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, carrying his legendary first Mac computer. The father of the Apple director hailed from Syria.

  • Banksy street art in Dover showing European Union flag (Reuters/H. McKay)

    Banksy's political artworks

    A statement about Brexit

    Banksy addressed the Brexit debate in the UK with this work back in 2017. Overnight, this picture appeared on the wall of a house not far from the ferry port in Dover ferry port: It shows a man standing on a ladder trying to remove one of the EU stars with a hammer and chisel. The image has meanwhile disappeared from the wall, with someone having whitewashed it.

  • Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem (Getty Images/I. Yefimovich)

    Banksy's political artworks

    Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    The British street artist has also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2017, Banksy opened The Walled Off Hotel, an actual hotel featuring his artworks, in Bethlehem right next to the controversial Israeli West Bank barrier. The artist has also left quite a few of his artworks throughout this historic town since 2005, drawing many tourists on a "Banksy Tour."

  • Graffiti an at Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol (picture-alliance/dpa/N.Munns)

    Banksy's political artworks

    War is not a child's game

    One known fact about Banksy's identity is that the world-famous artist comes from Bristol in southern England. He moved on to London at the end of the 1990s and began to spray his pictorial messages onto the walls of selected locations. Here, he was back in Bristol in 2016, leaving behind a mural at a English primary school in Whitchurch.

  • Banksy work on wall saying I don't believe in global warming (picture-alliance/empics/Zak Hussein)

    Banksy's political artworks

    Global climate crisis

    As an artist, Banksy has always been a visionary. In his wall works, he has often addressed the political problems of the future, such as global warming, as shown here. He created this sprayed message in London in 2009 — long before US President Trump announced this sentence in all seriousness.

  • Black-and-white picture by Banksy showing child in ruins of war and media looking on (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

    Banksy's political artworks

    Criticism of the media

    Banksy has also denounced the brutalization of the media, which jumps onto the bandwagon of sensationalism with regard to war and terrorist attack victims. This is depicted in this work entitled "Media at war," which, like some of his other works, has not been sprayed onto a building wall, making it possible to exhibit it in a gallery, such as here in London in 2018.

    Author: Heike Mund, Louisa Schaefer


A Christmas season mural designed by secretive street artist Banksy depicts reindeer taking off for Santa Claus' night of magical delivery. But the sleigh is not painted; it's rather a real bench — and in the video unveiling the work, posted by Banksy on Instagram on Monday, there's a homeless man lying on it, accompanied by all his belongings. The video went viral.

Shortly after the mural was unveiled, red noses were added to the two reindeer. A protective fence was placed around the work on Tuesday, stopping any other additions to the design — but also preventing any other person from using the now iconic bench.   

Banksy's homeless Santa mural in Birmingham highlights a growing problem in the UK, aggravated by rising rents, a freeze on welfare benefits and a social housing shortage. Some 726 homeless people died in England and Wales in 2018 — the equivalent of two each day, which is the highest since data collection began in 2013, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Bristol-born artist is known for his graffiti work with a political and social commentary. His murals as well as ambitious projects have popped up in cities around the world. Through his art, Banksy has recently commented on various issues including Brexit, the Israeli West Bank barrierfreedom of expression, the art market and the fate of refugees.

Check out the picture gallery above to discover more.

eg/als (dpa, Reuters)

