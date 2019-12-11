Banksy's Christmas painting under security after 'vandalism'

Elusive UK artist Banksy's new mural highlighting homelessness in the British city of Birmingham is now under 24/7 security monitoring after someone added red noses to the reindeer featured in the work.
A Christmas season mural designed by secretive street artist Banksy depicts reindeer taking off for Santa Claus' night of magical delivery. But the sleigh is not painted; it's rather a real bench — and in the video unveiling the work, posted by Banksy on Instagram on Monday, there's a homeless man lying on it, accompanied by all his belongings. The video went viral.
Shortly after the mural was unveiled, red noses were added to the two reindeer. A protective fence was placed around the work on Tuesday, stopping any other additions to the design — but also preventing any other person from using the now iconic bench.
Banksy's homeless Santa mural in Birmingham highlights a growing problem in the UK, aggravated by rising rents, a freeze on welfare benefits and a social housing shortage. Some 726 homeless people died in England and Wales in 2018 — the equivalent of two each day, which is the highest since data collection began in 2013, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The Bristol-born artist is known for his graffiti work with a political and social commentary. His murals as well as ambitious projects have popped up in cities around the world. Through his art, Banksy has recently commented on various issues including Brexit, the Israeli West Bank barrier, freedom of expression, the art market and the fate of refugees.
eg/als (dpa, Reuters)
