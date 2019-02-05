 Banksy: Street artist credited with fringe Venice Biennale artwork | Arts | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Banksy: Street artist credited with fringe Venice Biennale artwork

A video posted on the Instagram account of ever-elusive British artist Banksy documents a new installation showing a controversial huge cruise ship docking in Venice's lagoon. It appears to be the artist's own work.

Biennale Venedig 2019 | Banksy | Venice in Oil (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

Coinciding with the Venice Art Biennale that opened May 11, a one-minute video posted on Banksy's Instagram account on Wednesday begins with what appears to be a local art vendor constructing his stall near St Mark's Square in Venice.

"Setting out my stall at the Venice Biennale," a caption at the start of the video begins. "Despite being the largest and most prestigious art event in the world, for some reason I've never been invited," added the artist, likely the secretive Banksy himself, whose real identity remains hidden from the public.

'Venice in Oil'

The video clip shows a man, whose face is obscured throughout, setting up nine canvases in the public outdoor art market. The artworks form a montage of an enormous cruise ship floating in the Italian city's Grand Canal, surrounded by depictions of classical gondolas and gondoliers. The work (pictured top) is called "Venice in Oil."

"It's really beautiful, even more beautiful than the works we've seen at the Biennale," notes one passer-by in the video before two police officers tell the man holding a canvas that he needs to leave if he doesn't have a permit. The video ends with the mystery man pushing his work away as a cruise ship blows its horn in the background.

Cruise ship traffic to Venice has boomed in the last 15 years as tourist numbers have also ballooned. The artist seems to be asking whether the city sitting precariously on canals and lagoons can sustain the tourism barrage.

Read moreBanksy's shredded 'Girl with Balloon' now on display in Germany 

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Paparazzi Rat Copyright: Banksy/Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Toxic Mary Copyright: Banksy/ Toxic Mary

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Toxic Mary

    Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein. Copyright: Banksy/ Monkey Queen

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Monkey Queen

    Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Choose Your Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Your Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Chose your Weapon

    Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Heavy Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Heavy Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Heavy Weapon

    Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Nola Copyright: Bansky/ Nola

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl Nola

    Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Kate Moss. Copyright: Banksy / Kate Moss

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Kate Moss

    Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Girl with Balloon. Copyright: Banksy /Girl with Balloon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl with Balloon

    Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm


Banksy again makes his mark

A stencil art work appearing in a Venice canal on May 14 that shows a young refugee holding up a pink flare has also been attributed to Banksy. Some publications say the work is a contrapoint to the shipwrecked refugee boat installation "Barca Nostra" by Swiss-Icelandic artist Christoph Büchel, however the author of the work, which did not appear on Banksy's Instagram, has not been identified.  

artwork depicting a migrant child wearing a lifejacket holding a pink flare | Banksy | Schiffbrüchiges Kind (AFP/Getty Images/M. Sabadin)

An alleged Banksy work depicts a migrant child wearing a lifejacket holding a pink flare. It is painted on the wall of a house overlooking the Rio de Ca Foscari canal in Venice

Meanwhile, a stenciled mural that appeared at the London base camp for Extinction Rebellion climate protests in April was widely attributed to Banksy.

The mural on a wall at Marble Arch, where the group had an encampment, shows a child holding an Extinction Rebellion sign beside the words: "From this moment despair ends and tactics begin."

Westminster City Council believes the work was genuine and has placed it under temporary protection. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the Venice cruise ship montage is unknown. 

Mutmaßliches Banksy am Marble Arch in London (Getty Images/AFP/I. Infantes)

Banksy is credited with this response to climate crisis protests

sb/eg (dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Banksy video says 'Balloon Girl' shredding went wrong

The renowned street artist Banksy has released a video suggesting that the shredding of "Balloon Girl" didn't go as planned. The canvas wasn't totally cut into strips — and the artwork's value likely went up. (18.10.2018)  

Political statement at the German Biennale pavillon in Venice

Critical of how Europe handles refugees, artist Natascha Süder Happelmann has declared the German pavilion at the Venice International Art Exhibition an immigration detention center. (09.05.2019)  

Buyer of shredded Banksy painting to go ahead with purchase

The winning bidder of a Banksy painting that self-destructed at an auction last week has said he will nonetheless go ahead with the purchase. Experts say the shredded painting could be worth more than the original. (12.10.2018)  

Banksy to Russia: That's not my exhibition

The British graffiti artist has called out a Moscow gallery for showing his works without his approval. A rather bemused Bansky said he would never charge people to see his art. (16.08.2018)  

Banksy confirms authorship of provocative Paris mural blitz

Experts already believed the mysterious British street artist was the author of a new trail of graffiti in Paris. Banksy has confirmed that was the case by posting the works on Instagram. (28.06.2018)  

New Banksy mural in New York protests Turkish artist Zehra Dogan's imprisonment

As part of the Erdogan government's crackdown on dissidents, Zehra Dogan was sentenced to over two years in jail — for a watercolor. Now, iconic street artist Banksy is protesting her plight with a new mural. (16.03.2018)  

Art Biennale: Political art for your smartphone

Venice hosts its biannual International Art Fair this year for the 58th time. Contrasts galore await visitors at the world's largest art spectacle — and more than ever, the artists are inspired by political events. (13.05.2019)  

A huge migrant shipwreck on show at the Venice Biennale

"May You Live in Interesting Times" is the title of the international art show featuring works that address a world in turmoil — and that includes a haunting monument to the thousands of migrants who have died at sea. (07.05.2019)  

Banksy's shredded 'Girl with Balloon' now on display in Germany

When artist Banksy half-destroyed his "Girl with Balloon" seconds after it sold for near €1.2 million ($1.37 million) at an auction in October, the artwork seemed headed for the wastebasket. Now it's on show. (05.02.2019)  

Banksy : King of urban art

He works in secret and creates street art in urban spaces. He sometimes works on paper on commission. Banksy's art comes with a hefty price tag. Collector Dirk Kronsbein has 45 of his works and is showing them in Munich. (14.04.2016)  

Related content

Museum Frieder Burda - Banksy Love is in the bin

Banksy's shredded 'Girl with Balloon' now on display in Germany 05.02.2019

When artist Banksy half-destroyed his "Girl with Balloon" seconds after it sold for near €1.2 million ($1.37 million) at an auction in October, the artwork seemed headed for the wastebasket. Now it's on show.

Frankreich, Paris: Kunstwerk von Banksy am Bataclan

Banksy tribute to Paris terror attack victims stolen 27.01.2019

Thieves have removed a mournful painting by the mysterious British artist from an emergency door at the Bataclan concert hall. The work was an homage to those killed during the coordinated 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

Frankreich Paris Street Art Banksy

Banksy confirms authorship of provocative Paris mural blitz 28.06.2018

Experts already believed the mysterious British street artist was the author of a new trail of graffiti in Paris. Banksy has confirmed that was the case by posting the works on Instagram.

Advertisement

Arts.21

Hungary Demonstration for freedom of press (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Balazs)

Hungary – In a Dead End?

Human rights, freedom of press, and independence of the arts in Hungary are all on the line. Szabolcs Hajdu is a headstrong theater and film director who refuses to be corrupted, and forges his own path.  

Books

Judith Kerr (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

Her children's books can be found on bookshelves around the world. In some of them, Judith Kerr told her own childhood tale of fleeing Nazi Germany with her Jewish family. DW presents her story of escape and homecoming.  

Arts.21

Ireland girl with a EU-flag (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Carson)

Ireland – Out of Balance?

The Dublin band Lankum sings the songs of the down-and-outs – in the same folk tradition of their forefathers, but full of contemporary references. Ireland is facing immense challenges - the housing market is strained, and Brexit is looming.  

Arts.21

France Protesting woman wearing a yellow vest in Nantes (Getty Images/AFP/S. Salom-Gomis)

France – A Divided Nation?

Protests are growing about the widening gap between poor and rich, urban and suburban. Where is “la grande nation” heading? Stanislas Nordey’s theater tells stories of France today, from the heart of society.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  