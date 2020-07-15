 Banksy: Masked London Underground rats get scrubbed | Arts | DW | 15.07.2020

Arts

Banksy: Masked London Underground rats get scrubbed

The British street artist unveiled his latest street art: masked, sneezing rats in a London subway. Since removed, the work has gone viral on social media.

England London | Graffiti von Banksy in Londoner U-Bahn zur Maskenpflicht (Reuters/Instagram/Banksy)


The Bristol-based artist Banksy has been at it again, on Tuesday (14.07.2020) releasing a video on Instagram titled "London Underground undergoes a deep clean," in which he enters a subway train dressed as a masked cleaner wearing high vis (with a "stay safe" logo on the front) but instead proceeds to stencil a series of his signature rats across the carriage walls.   

The work, titled If you don't ask, you don't get and posted to Banky's Instagram account, shows one rat grappling to apply a blue mask and another parachuting with a mask. Another rodent sneezes, spraying droplets marked out in light blue paint — an apparent reference to the aerosols that spread the coronavirus.  

Watch video 00:51

Street artist Banksy highlights COVID-19 response

'I get lockdown'

The same blue paint was used for Banky's tag, and for writing "I get lockdown" across the station wall, to be read before doors reading "But I get up again" close in the foreground. The doors also feature two rats. The sequence concludes the video to the lyrics "I get knocked down, but I get up again," from the 1997 hit "Tubthumping" by UK band Chumbawamba. 

Read moreArrests made in theft of Banksy's Paris artwork

The artwork was soon taken down because it was adjudged to be graffiti. 

"We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings, which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing," said Transport for London in a statement.

"In this particular case, the work was removed some days ago due to our strict anti-graffiti policy."

Banksy was also offered the "chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location." 

Screenshot of Instagram post by Banksy (instagram.com/banksy)

The video of Banksy's rats in the underground quickly went viral, generating 3 million views on Instagram in a less than a day

Stay at home advocacy

The world renowned street artist, who has yet to reveal his identity, has been advocating for better awareness about coronavirus and ways to combat its spread. His work in Bristol, Girl with a Pierced Eardrum, was updated with a blue surgical face mask in April — though the action wasn't documented by Banksy himself on social media. A week earlier, he had stencilled rats scampering around a bathroom instead of on the streets as a symbol of the need to stay at home.

And in May at University Hospital Southampton in southern England, Banksy painted a young boy who holds up a nurse as his superhero instead of Batman or Spiderman. An acknowledgment of the heroic work of frontline National Health Service workers, it was titled Painting for Saints and was posted with the caption "Game Changer" on Banksy’s Instagram site. 

  • Banksy-Kunstwerk: brennende US-Flagge (Reuters/Instagram/@banksy )

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    A statement on systemic racism

    A vigil candle sets fire to the US flag: Banksy has revealed on Instagram a new painting commenting on George Floyd's killing and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement. "People of color are being failed by the system. The white system," the artist wrote. "This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," he added.

  • Banksy - Game Changer (Reuters/Banksy Imstagram)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    The superheroes of the coronavirus pandemic

    Spiderman and Batman are the yesterday's superheroes: this little boy prefers to play with a nurse wearing a face mask and a cape. With this picture revealed at the beginning of May 2020, Banksy paid tribute to the outstanding contribution of doctors, nurses and hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • New Banksy mural in Birmingham (Reuters/Instagram/@banksy )

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    Ready for takeoff?

    In December 2019, Banksy posted a video showing his mural of reindeer taking off -but instead of Santa's sleigh in tow, it's a man lying on a bench, aimed to draw attention to the plight of the homeless. "God bless Birmingham," the artist wrote. "In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter - without him ever asking for anything."

  • Banksy's painting Devolved Parliament at Sotheby's (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/G. Alexopoulos)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    'Devolved Parliament' — Made in Britain

    Famous, but elusive street artist Banksy created in 2009 "Devolved Parliament," featuring chimps instead of politicians in the British Parliament. Amid the chaos caused by Brexit, the work embodies the country's political atmosphere. The 2.8 x 4.5-meter (around 9 x 15-foot) painting was auctioned off in London in October 2019 for 9.8 million pounds (around €11 million).

  • Half-shredded Girl with Balloon in museum, with someone holding an IPad in front of it (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    And it's half gone...

    Another auction at Sotheby's in London also caused a huge stir. Just after Banksy's painting "Girl with Balloon" was sold for 1 million pounds (then 1.2 million euros) in 2018, it began to self-destruct as a shredder was hidden in the lower part of the frame, but it did not complete the process. It morphed into "Love is in the Bin." The motif first appeared in 2002 as a mural in London.

  • Art installation at Banksy Shop in London (Getty Images/P. Summers)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    On show rather than at auction

    The millions of pounds that "Devolved Parliament" reaped in October also sparked criticism, with no information about the buyer provided. Likewise in October, Banksy installed artwork in a closed shop in London as a commentary, saying that artworks at auction had become the property of the rich rather being the common property of people at large.

  • London guard painted on wall, shown urinating (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/A. Marchi)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    The World of Banksy

    Banksy is one of the most famous street artists in the world, yet his true identity remains under wraps. Paintings or drawings on paper are rare creations of his. Instead, the British artist sprays most of his works anonymously on buildings, walls, and demolition ruins. Such street art is not for sale.

  • Banksy mural depicting Steve Jobs (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Spingler)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    Steve Jobs

    A recurring theme in his works is the predatory nature of global capitalism. Banksy sprayed this mural in the entrance area of the refugee camp in Calais, southern England. Depicted is the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, carrying his legendary first Mac computer. The father of the Apple director hailed from Syria.

  • Banksy street art in Dover showing European Union flag (Reuters/H. McKay)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    A statement about Brexit

    Banksy addressed the Brexit debate in the UK with this work back in 2017. Overnight, this picture appeared on the wall of a house not far from the ferry port in Dover ferry port: It shows a man standing on a ladder trying to remove one of the EU stars with a hammer and chisel. The image has meanwhile disappeared from the wall, with someone having whitewashed it.

  • Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem (Getty Images/I. Yefimovich)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    The British street artist has also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2017, Banksy opened The Walled Off Hotel, an actual hotel featuring his artworks, in Bethlehem right next to the controversial Israeli West Bank barrier. The artist has also left quite a few of his artworks throughout this historic town since 2005, drawing many tourists on a "Banksy Tour."

  • Graffiti an at Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol (picture-alliance/dpa/N.Munns)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    War is not a child's game

    One known fact about Banksy's identity is that the world-famous artist comes from Bristol in southern England. He moved on to London at the end of the 1990s and began to spray his pictorial messages onto the walls of selected locations. Here, he was back in Bristol in 2016, leaving behind a mural at a English primary school in Whitchurch.

  • Banksy work on wall saying I don't believe in global warming (picture-alliance/empics/Zak Hussein)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    Global climate crisis

    As an artist, Banksy has always been a visionary. In his wall works, he has often addressed the political problems of the future, such as global warming, as shown here. He created this sprayed message in London in 2009 — long before US President Trump announced this sentence in all seriousness.

  • Black-and-white picture by Banksy showing child in ruins of war and media looking on (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

    From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

    Criticism of the media

    Banksy has also denounced the brutalization of the media, which jumps onto the bandwagon of sensationalism with regard to war and terrorist attack victims. This is depicted in this work entitled "Media at war," which, like some of his other works, has not been sprayed onto a building wall, making it possible to exhibit it in a gallery, such as here in London in 2018.

    Author: Heike Mund, Louisa Schaefer


