Banksy 'Girl with Balloon' art recovered, robbers charged

Worth million of pounds, Banksy's renowned "Girl with Balloon" painting will be returned to the gallery it was stolen from.

British street artist Banksy's iconic "Girl with Balloon" painting has been found less than a week after it was stolen from a London gallery, police said on Friday.

Worth millions of pounds, the artwork will now be returned to the gallery.

Police charged two men, aged 47 and 53, with burglary on Thursday night. They have already appeared before a judge where they were bailed and will next appear in court on October 9, authorities said.

The painting depicts a young girl painted in black and white, reaching for a red heart-shaped balloon.

"Girl with Balloon" first appeared on the streets of London's Shoreditch neighbourhood in 2002.

Banksy created versions of the painting on London's South Bank in 2004 and Israel's barrier at the West Bank in 2005.

The artist is known for his politically-themed graffiti.

mk/kb (AFP, Reuters)