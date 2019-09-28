 Banksy chimpanzee parliament painting sells for $12 million | News | DW | 04.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Banksy chimpanzee parliament painting sells for $12 million

A Bansky painting depicting the British Parliament full of primates has sold for a record $12 million at auction. The secretive artist criticized the sale as being against his principles.

Banksy | Devolved Parliament (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Ray Tang)

A large painting by secretive street artist Banksy depicting chimpanzees debating in the British Parliament sold for nearly $12 million (€10.9 million) at a London auction house on Thursday.

Auctioneers Sotheby's estimated the 2009 oil painting "Devolved Parliament" would sell for 1.5 million to 2 million pounds, but a 13-minute bidding war drove the hammer price up to 8.5 million pounds, for a total of 9,879,500 pounds including fees.

Read more: 'The Art of Banksy' features anti-establishment artist in Berlin

Sotheby's said it was a record price for a Bansky work of art.

"Record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight. Shame I didn't still own it," Banksy wrote on Instagram beside a quote from art critic Robert Hughes.

"... The price of a work of art is now part of its function, its new job is to sit on the wall and get more expensive. Instead of being the common property of humankind the way a book is, art becomes the particular property of someone who can afford it," the Instagram post quoted Hughes as saying.

Underneath, one person commented: "You should have shredded it again."

Controversial art

The sale came a year after another Banksy canvas, "Girl with Balloon," shredded itself at a Sotheby's auction after being sold for $1.3 million.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Paparazzi Rat Copyright: Banksy/Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Toxic Mary Copyright: Banksy/ Toxic Mary

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Toxic Mary

    Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein. Copyright: Banksy/ Monkey Queen

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Monkey Queen

    Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Choose Your Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Your Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Chose your Weapon

    Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Heavy Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Heavy Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Heavy Weapon

    Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Nola Copyright: Bansky/ Nola

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl Nola

    Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Kate Moss. Copyright: Banksy / Kate Moss

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Kate Moss

    Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Girl with Balloon. Copyright: Banksy /Girl with Balloon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl with Balloon

    Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm


Although the 4-meter long (13-foot) "Devolved Parliament" was crafted a decade ago, Bristol Museum displayed it again in March to mark the date when Britain had been scheduled to leave the European Union.

"I made this 10 years ago. Bristol museum have just put it back on display to mark Brexit day. 'Laugh now, but one day no one will be in charge,'" Banksy wrote on Instagram at the time.

The artist, said to be from Bristol, keeps his identity a secret and is known for his political or social-commentary graffiti work around the world.

Watch video 00:49

Banksy opens hotel next to wall in Bethlehem

cw/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Banksy's shredded 'Girl with Balloon' now on display in Germany

When artist Banksy half-destroyed his "Girl with Balloon" seconds after it sold for near €1.2 million ($1.37 million) at an auction in October, the artwork seemed headed for the wastebasket. Now it's on show. (05.02.2019)  

New Banksy mural in New York protests Turkish artist Zehra Dogan's imprisonment

As part of the Erdogan government's crackdown on dissidents, Zehra Dogan was sentenced to over two years in jail — for a watercolor. Now, iconic street artist Banksy is protesting her plight with a new mural. (16.03.2018)  

'The Art of Banksy': a commercial exhibition of the anti-establishment artist in Berlin

Promoted as "the most valuable Banksy collection," the new Berlin exhibition featuring works by the elusive street artist can leave fans with a bitterly ironic aftertaste. (16.06.2017)  

Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction

A painting by British street artist Banksy depicting the UK Parliament populated by chimpanzees went on show Saturday before being auctioned. It's expected to fetch up to $2.5 million (€2.28 million). (28.09.2019)  

Banksy video says 'Balloon Girl' shredding went wrong

The renowned street artist Banksy has released a video suggesting that the shredding of "Balloon Girl" didn't go as planned. The canvas wasn't totally cut into strips — and the artwork's value likely went up. (18.10.2018)  

Million-dollar Banksy 'Balloon Girl' artwork self-destructs at auction

Onlookers gasped as the painting of "Balloon Girl" shredded itself to pieces moments after the gavel came down after someone bid a million pounds. The price matched a record for the mysterious artist. (06.10.2018)  

Banksy : King of urban art

He works in secret and creates street art in urban spaces. He sometimes works on paper on commission. Banksy's art comes with a hefty price tag. Collector Dirk Kronsbein has 45 of his works and is showing them in Munich. (14.04.2016)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Banksy opens hotel next to wall in Bethlehem  

Related content

London Banksy-Gemälde Devolved Parliament bei Sotheby's

Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction 28.09.2019

A painting by British street artist Banksy depicting the UK Parliament populated by chimpanzees went on show Saturday before being auctioned. It's expected to fetch up to $2.5 million (€2.28 million).

Boris Johnson mit Berater Dominic Cummings

Facebook returns to center of British politics 03.09.2019

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser played a key role in the Brexit referendum, campaigning for Vote Leave. With a general election looming, are Dominic Cummings' notorious digital tactics making a comeback?

Großbritannien London | Boris Johnson wird neuer Premierminister

Boris Johnson to become UK prime minister after decisive Tory vote 23.07.2019

Boris Johnson is on track to become British Prime Minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership vote. He will immediately have to deal with a burgeoning crisis with Iran and long-stalled Brexit negotiations.

Advertisement