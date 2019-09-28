Banksy chimpanzee parliament painting sells for $12 million

A Bansky painting depicting the British Parliament full of primates has sold for a record $12 million at auction. The secretive artist criticized the sale as being against his principles.
A large painting by secretive street artist Banksy depicting chimpanzees debating in the British Parliament sold for nearly $12 million (€10.9 million) at a London auction house on Thursday.
Auctioneers Sotheby's estimated the 2009 oil painting "Devolved Parliament" would sell for 1.5 million to 2 million pounds, but a 13-minute bidding war drove the hammer price up to 8.5 million pounds, for a total of 9,879,500 pounds including fees.
Read more: 'The Art of Banksy' features anti-establishment artist in Berlin
Sotheby's said it was a record price for a Bansky work of art.
"Record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight. Shame I didn't still own it," Banksy wrote on Instagram beside a quote from art critic Robert Hughes.
"... The price of a work of art is now part of its function, its new job is to sit on the wall and get more expensive. Instead of being the common property of humankind the way a book is, art becomes the particular property of someone who can afford it," the Instagram post quoted Hughes as saying.
Underneath, one person commented: "You should have shredded it again."
Controversial art
The sale came a year after another Banksy canvas, "Girl with Balloon," shredded itself at a Sotheby's auction after being sold for $1.3 million.
Although the 4-meter long (13-foot) "Devolved Parliament" was crafted a decade ago, Bristol Museum displayed it again in March to mark the date when Britain had been scheduled to leave the European Union.
"I made this 10 years ago. Bristol museum have just put it back on display to mark Brexit day. 'Laugh now, but one day no one will be in charge,'" Banksy wrote on Instagram at the time.
The artist, said to be from Bristol, keeps his identity a secret and is known for his political or social-commentary graffiti work around the world.
cw/cmk (dpa, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
When artist Banksy half-destroyed his "Girl with Balloon" seconds after it sold for near €1.2 million ($1.37 million) at an auction in October, the artwork seemed headed for the wastebasket. Now it's on show. (05.02.2019)
As part of the Erdogan government's crackdown on dissidents, Zehra Dogan was sentenced to over two years in jail — for a watercolor. Now, iconic street artist Banksy is protesting her plight with a new mural. (16.03.2018)
Promoted as "the most valuable Banksy collection," the new Berlin exhibition featuring works by the elusive street artist can leave fans with a bitterly ironic aftertaste. (16.06.2017)
A painting by British street artist Banksy depicting the UK Parliament populated by chimpanzees went on show Saturday before being auctioned. It's expected to fetch up to $2.5 million (€2.28 million). (28.09.2019)
The renowned street artist Banksy has released a video suggesting that the shredding of "Balloon Girl" didn't go as planned. The canvas wasn't totally cut into strips — and the artwork's value likely went up. (18.10.2018)