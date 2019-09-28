Banksy chimpanzee parliament painting sells for $12 million

A large painting by secretive street artist Banksy depicting chimpanzees debating in the British Parliament sold for nearly $12 million (€10.9 million) at a London auction house on Thursday.

Auctioneers Sotheby's estimated the 2009 oil painting "Devolved Parliament" would sell for 1.5 million to 2 million pounds, but a 13-minute bidding war drove the hammer price up to 8.5 million pounds, for a total of 9,879,500 pounds including fees.

Read more: 'The Art of Banksy' features anti-establishment artist in Berlin

Sotheby's said it was a record price for a Bansky work of art.

"Record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight. Shame I didn't still own it," Banksy wrote on Instagram beside a quote from art critic Robert Hughes.

"... The price of a work of art is now part of its function, its new job is to sit on the wall and get more expensive. Instead of being the common property of humankind the way a book is, art becomes the particular property of someone who can afford it," the Instagram post quoted Hughes as saying.

Underneath, one person commented: "You should have shredded it again."

Controversial art

The sale came a year after another Banksy canvas, "Girl with Balloon," shredded itself at a Sotheby's auction after being sold for $1.3 million.

Banksy : King of urban art Paparazzi Rat Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

Banksy : King of urban art Toxic Mary Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

Banksy : King of urban art Monkey Queen Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

Banksy : King of urban art Chose your Weapon Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

Banksy : King of urban art Heavy Weapon Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

Banksy : King of urban art Girl Nola Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

Banksy : King of urban art Kate Moss Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

Banksy : King of urban art Girl with Balloon Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent. Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm



Although the 4-meter long (13-foot) "Devolved Parliament" was crafted a decade ago, Bristol Museum displayed it again in March to mark the date when Britain had been scheduled to leave the European Union.

"I made this 10 years ago. Bristol museum have just put it back on display to mark Brexit day. 'Laugh now, but one day no one will be in charge,'" Banksy wrote on Instagram at the time.

The artist, said to be from Bristol, keeps his identity a secret and is known for his political or social-commentary graffiti work around the world.

Watch video 00:49 Share Artist Banksy opens hotel next to wall in Bethlehem Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2YdA5 Banksy opens hotel next to wall in Bethlehem

cw/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.