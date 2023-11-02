  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
16 images
CultureUnited Kingdom
Heike Mund | Louisa Schaefer | Stuart Braun
9 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/3UaLu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman holding a child sits by a collapsed building as search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

Turkey-Syria quakes: 'Worst natural disaster' in a century

Catastrophe7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man walks past posters of election candidates on a wall in Lagos

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugee women receiving free education at a school in Pakistan

Afghan women's rights activist stuck in limbo in Pakistan

Afghan women's rights activist stuck in limbo in Pakistan

Society5 hours ago02:47 min
More from Asia

Germany

Themenbild Migration, Kommunikation mit Smartphone | Deutschland Eisenhüttenstadt 2021

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Conflicts12 hours ago02:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage