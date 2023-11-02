Banksy artwork highlights domestic violence on Valentine's Day
In 'Valentine's Day Mascara,' the artist's latest street mural reflects on violence against women in relationships and was posted on Banksy's Instagram page.
Banksy gives men the bin in 'Valentine's Day Mascara' artwork
The street artist posted an artwork created on Valentine's Day depicting a stereotypical 1950s-era "housewife" as a victim of domestic violence who fights back. Wearing a pinafore and yellow washing-up gloves, a woman with a swollen eye and missing tooth shoves her male partner into a chest freezer. The work appeared on a wall in the city of Margate in Kent.
'Borodyanka, Ukraine'
The mural is named after a town near Kiev that was badly damaged during fighting in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and occupied by Moscow's forces until April, 2022. Posted to Instagram in November 2022, the mural shows a young gymnast performing a handstand on chunks of broken masonry on the cracked concrete wall of a war-damaged house.
'All in the same boat'
This artwork appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, in Lowestoft, England, on August 7, 2021. While it was quickly believed to be a new work by Banksy, the elusive street artist confirmed a week later through an Instagram post that he was responsible for it, along with a series of new works in different English seaside coastal towns, which he dubbed "A Great British Spraycation."
The Louise Michel, a rescue boat for refugees
Banksy funded a boat to rescue refugees trying to cross from North Africa to Europe. The Louise Michel, named after a 19th-century French feminist anarchist, is covered with pink paint and the street artist's graffiti. According to "The Guardian," 89 people were rescued in one day in 2020. Since the beginning of 2020, at least 500 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
A statement on systemic racism
A vigil candle sets fire to the US flag: Banksy revealed in June 2020 on Instagram a painting commenting on George Floyd's killing and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement. "People of color are being failed by the system. The white system," the artist wrote. "This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," he added.
The superheroes of the coronavirus pandemic
Spiderman and Batman are yesterday's superheroes: This little boy prefers to play with a nurse wearing a face mask and a cape. With this picture, revealed at the beginning of May 2020, Banksy paid tribute to the outstanding contribution of doctors, nurses and hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ready for takeoff?
In December 2019, Banksy posted a video showing his mural of reindeer taking off — but instead of Santa's sleigh in tow, it's a man lying on a bench, to draw attention to the plight of the homeless. "God bless Birmingham," the artist wrote. "In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passersby gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter — without him ever asking for anything."
'Devolved Parliament' — Made in Britain
The elusive street artist created in 2009 "Devolved Parliament," featuring chimps instead of politicians in the British Parliament. Amid the chaos caused by Brexit, the work embodies the country's political atmosphere. The 2.8 x 4.5-meter (around 9 x 15-foot) painting was auctioned off in London in October 2019 for £9.8 million (around €11 million).
On show rather than at auction
The millions of pounds that "Devolved Parliament" reaped in October also sparked criticism, with no information about the buyer provided. Likewise in October, Banksy installed artwork in a closed shop in London as a commentary, saying that artworks at auction had become the property of the rich rather being the common property of people at large.
The World of Banksy
Banksy is one of the most famous street artists in the world, yet his true identity remains under wraps. Paintings or drawings on paper are rare creations of his. Instead, the British artist sprays most of his works anonymously on buildings, walls and demolition ruins. Such street art is not for sale.
Steve Jobs
A recurring theme in his works is the predatory nature of global capitalism. Banksy sprayed this mural in the entrance area of the refugee camp in Calais, France. Depicted is the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, carrying his legendary first Mac computer. The father of Jobs hailed from Syria.
A statement about Brexit
Banksy addressed the Brexit debate in the UK with this work back in 2017. Overnight, this picture appeared on the wall of a house not far from the Dover ferry port: It shows a man standing on a ladder trying to remove one of the EU stars with a hammer and chisel. The image has meanwhile disappeared from the wall, with someone having whitewashed it.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The British street artist has also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2017, Banksy opened The Walled Off Hotel, an actual hotel featuring his artworks, in Bethlehem right next to the controversial Israeli West Bank barrier. The artist has also left quite a few of his artworks throughout this historic town since 2005, drawing many tourists on a "Banksy Tour."
War is not a child's game
One known fact about Banksy's identity is that the world-famous artist comes from Bristol in southern England. He moved to London at the end of the 1990s and began to spray his pictorial messages onto the walls of selected locations. Here, he was back in Bristol in 2016, leaving behind a mural at a English primary school in Whitchurch.
Global climate crisis
As an artist, Banksy has always been a visionary. In his wall works, he has often addressed the political problems of the future, such as global warming, as shown here. He created this sprayed message in London in 2009.
Criticism of the media
Banksy has also denounced the brutalization of the media, which jumps onto the bandwagon of sensationalism with regard to war and terrorist attack victims. This is depicted in this work entitled "Media at war," which, like some of his other works, has not been sprayed onto a building wall, making it possible to exhibit it in a gallery, such as here in London in 2018.