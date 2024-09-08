  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BangladeshKamala HarrisParis Olympics
ArtsUnited Kingdom

Banksy animal works appear and disappear around London

Gasia Ohanes
August 9, 2024

Artwork of animals has been appearing around London, and Banksy is behind it. Usually, the renowned graffiti artist's work doubles as commentary, so fans are wondering if the apparent theft of the latest edition may be part of the concept.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jHEd
Skip next section Similar stories from United Kingdom

Similar stories from United Kingdom

Yinka Ilori stands in front of a mural in London that reads: If you can dream then anything is possible

Trailblazing artist brings color to London

British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori channels his eye-catching creativity into furniture, toys and urban spaces.
ArchitectureAugust 4, 202103:05 min
Skip next section More on Arts from Europe

More on Arts from Europe

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Sandro Giorano

Sandro Giordano's strange photos

The Italian photographer has captured moments when everything seems topsy-turvy.
ArtsOctober 10, 202305:29 min
DW Sendung | Euromax | 21.1.2023 | Eckhard Ahmed Krausen - Moschee

Favorite photo subject: Mosques around Europe

Photographer Eckhard Ahmed Krausen, a convert to Islam, photographs mosques all across Europe.
ArtsJanuary 21, 202304:57 min
Author Sasha Filipenko wears a scarf and olive jacket, hair cropped, arm on rail

Ukraine: Silence is not an option

Sasha Filipenko writes openly about conditions in his native Belarus and in Russia.
ArtsMarch 13, 202205:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Arts from around the world

More on Arts from around the world

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #226

The embroidery art of South Sudan's women in exile

In Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp, a South Sudanese woman shows us the intricate art of Milaya embroidery.
ArtsJuly 18, 202402:42 min
Ethiopian artist Tesfaye Urgessa, wearing a white t-shirt and a cap, gestures as he speaks

60th Venice Biennale showcases African artists

This year's international art festival is an exploration of colonialism and the different realities of migration.
ArtsMay 17, 202402:06 min
external

Pitika Ntuli: Art against apartheid

Art was a coping mechanism for South African artist Pitika Ntuli, who spent most of his life fighting against apartheid.
ArtsApril 27, 202405:50 min
Show more