Bank of England set to announce new governor

The Bank of England is set to announce the appointment of Andrew Bailey as its new governor, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The newspaper said it will be formally confirmed on Friday by Finance Minister Sajid Javid.

Bailey, who was the Bank of England's deputy governor until 2016, currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.

He will replace the UK's central bank's current head, Mark Carney, when his term expires in January 2020.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.