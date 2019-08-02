 Bank of England set to announce new governor | News | DW | 20.12.2019

News

Bank of England set to announce new governor

An announcement by the Treasury, which is in charge of the appointment, is expected on Friday.

The Bank of England is set to announce the appointment of Andrew Bailey as its new governor, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The newspaper said it will be formally confirmed on Friday by Finance Minister Sajid Javid.

Bailey, who was the Bank of England's deputy governor until 2016, currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.

He will replace the UK's central bank's current head, Mark Carney, when his term expires in January 2020.

