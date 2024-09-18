Bangladesh's garment workers return to jobs after unrest

BusinessBangladeshBangladesh's garment workers return to jobs after unrestTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessBangladeshArafatul Islam | Nahid Anjuman both in Dhaka09/18/2024September 18, 2024After days of protest over demands to recruit more men and end discrimination, garment workers have returned to the factories. But can the interim government tackle longstanding problems affecting the sector?https://p.dw.com/p/4kldkAdvertisement