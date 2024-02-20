  1. Skip to content
Bangladeshi villagers fear Myanmar conflict spillover

Arafatul Islam in Ghumdhum
February 20, 2024

Many Bangladeshis living in border villages say they are worried about escalating fighting between Myanmar's ruling military junta and rebel forces. They say local authorities aren't stepping in to keep them safe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cd55
