 Bangladeshi soldiers accused of raping 12-year-old Rohingya refugee girl | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 04.10.2019

Asia

Bangladeshi soldiers accused of raping 12-year-old Rohingya refugee girl

Bangladeshi troops have allegedly raped an underage Rohingya girl at the Cox's Bazar refugee camp. The authorities deny rape allegations, but the girl's family told DW they were being threatened by security forces.

A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

Recently, three Bangladeshi troops were accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar city. According to Mohammad Osman, the brother of the victim, the incident took place on September 29, when the soldiers were patrolling the Nayapara refugee camp.

"Three soldiers forced their way into our house that evening. One of them held her mouth tightly, while the others raped her," Osman said.

Read more: Rohingya people in Myanmar: What you need to know

Osman's neighbor told DW that the girl was taken to the nearby clinic as she was bleeding. Another Rohingya refugee, who saw the girl at the healthcare facility, said she was not able to walk properly.

The girl was later transferred to a main hospital in Cox's Bazar. Shaheen Abdur Rahman, the doctor who treated her, confirmed that the girl was brought to the hospital. He, however, refused to comment on rape allegations.

Read more: Rohingya support Bangladeshi leader's proposal to end crisis

'Threatened and harassed'

Osman claimed that her sister was discharged from the hospital without proper treatment.

"Medical examinations have confirmed that she was raped. But hospital authorities didn't issue a report to us even though we requested it," he said.

Watch video 02:11

Bangladesh bans cell phones for Rohingya refugees

He said that security forces had threatened his family, hoping they would not report the case.

"I have been summoned to a nearby military camp a couple of times," he told DW on Friday, adding he was too afraid to go. 

The family has not yet filed a police report, as it could have serious consequences for them, Osman said.

"Bangladesh's military is quite powerful and we are just refugees. We don't have any support in this country. That's why we are afraid of filing the rape case against the soldiers," he added.

Meenakshi Ganguly, the South Asia director for Human Rights Watch (HRW), told DW that Bangladeshi authorities and the humanitarian agencies working with refugees must ensure that the 12-year-old girl receives proper medical care and counseling.

"Her family should also get legal counseling and witness protection," Ganguly said.

"The Bangladesh military and other authorities should not try and protect criminals in their ranks. Those responsible should be prosecuted in a transparent and credible manner in civilian courts," the activist said.

Read more: Why does Asia have millions of stateless people?

Contradictory claims

Meanwhile, the officials that manage the Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp — the world's largest refugee settlement, where over a million Rohingya refugees have been living for years — said there was no evidence that the girl was raped.

"According to the medical examination, the girl was not raped," Mahbub Alam Talukder, the commissioner for the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) in Cox's Bazar, told DW.

Watch video 04:03

Are militants tightening grip on Rohingya refugee camps?

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah ibn Zaid, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said they were looking into the alleged rape incident. "We have formed a committee to investigate the claim. If the soldiers are found guilty, we will punish them," Zaid told AFP news agency.

''We are aware of the [rape] reports. In such cases, individuals are entitled to medical, physical and psychological support, as well as access to due process. We cannot provide further details on individual cases due to confidentiality, the rights of the individual as well as the ongoing investigation," said UNHCR spokesperson Joseph Tripura.

Read more: Opinion: Foreign aid is a hindrance to Rohingya repatriation

Tensions on the rise

The Bangladeshi army has been responsible for maintaining the security situation in the Cox's Bazar refugee camps.

The rape allegations surfaced at a time when tensions in the refugee camps were already on the rise due in part to a failed attempt to repatriate 3,500 of them.

The authorities have also blocked mobile phones and the internet in the camps, accusing some Rohingya refugees of committing violent crimes, including the murder of a local politician.

Read more: Rohingya militants active in Bangladeshi refugee camps

Rights activists have expressed grave concerns over the situation.

"For Bangladesh to uphold its human rights obligations, it needs to make sure that security forces do not act as judge, jury, and executioner — their role is to arrest suspects and produce evidence of their crime. That is true also in the case of any investigation of crimes in the refugee settlements," said HRW's Ganguly.

  • Bhasan Char, which means floating island in Bengali language, emerged less than 20 years ago in the Bay of Bengal. The island is located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from mainland Bangladesh. The government of the Muslim-majority country plans to relocate some 100,000 Rohingya refugees to this island from overcrowded Cox's Bazar refugee camps.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Far from the mainland

    Bhasan Char, which means "floating island" in Bengali language, emerged less than 20 years ago in the Bay of Bengal. The island is located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from mainland Bangladesh. The government of the Muslim-majority country plans to relocate some 100,000 Rohingya refugees to this island from overcrowded Cox's Bazar refugee camps.

  • There is no proper transport for the common people to go to the island. Some people told DW that the roughness of the sea makes it difficult to reach the island on boats during the monsoon season.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    No easy transportation

    There is no proper transport for the common people to go to the island. Some people told DW that the roughness of the sea makes it difficult to reach the island on boats during the monsoon season.

  • The government has erected a 13-kilometer long and 3-meter high embankment to protect the island from high tide and floods. Still, the outer part of the embankment goes 3 to 4 feet underwater twice a month during high tides, according to the island shopkeepers.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Protected by embankment?

    The government has erected a 13-kilometer-long and 3-meter-high embankment to protect the island from high tides and floods. Still, the outer part of the embankment goes 3 to 4 feet underwater twice a month during high tides, according to the island shopkeepers.

  • The government has built 1,440 single-storey buildings, with 16 rooms in each, to house the Rohingya refugees. At least four members of a family have to live in a small room. 120 four-storey shelter houses are also available, to be used during cyclones.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Identical buildings

    The government has built 1,440 single-storey buildings, with 16 rooms in each, to house the Rohingya refugees. At least four members of a family have to live in a small room. 120 four-storey shelter houses are also available, to be used during cyclones.

  • All buildings at Bhasan Char are equipped with solar panels to fulfil its energy demands. A big solar field and two diesel generators for electricity have also been installed. The island has a rainwater harvesting system as well as tube wells to provide drinking water.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Solar power for energy

    All buildings at Bhasan Char are equipped with solar panels to fulfil their energy demands. A big solar field and two diesel generators for electricity have also been installed. The island has a rainwater harvesting system as well as tube wells to provide drinking water.

  • The silt island is called a floating island due to its unstable nature. Satellite images detected the island in 2002. Bangladeshi authorities have built a structure with pylons, gravel and sandbags to stop the erosion of the island.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Protection from erosion

    The silt island is called a "floating island" due to its unstable nature. Satellite images detected the island in 2002. Bangladeshi authorities have built a structure with pylons, gravel and sandbags to stop the erosion of the island.

  • While some experts say the island is still very fragile and uninhabitable, climate change specialist Ainun Nishat is of the opinion that people can live here if the embankment is heightened to 6.5 to 7 meters. However, he doesn't think that farming is possible on the island.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Is the island uninhabitable?

    While some experts say the island is still very fragile and uninhabitable, climate change specialist Ainun Nishat is of the opinion that people can live here if the embankment is heightened to 6.5 to 7 meters. However, he doesn't think that farming is possible on the island.

  • The refugees fear they could die as a result of cyclone if they are forcibly moved to the island. Many of their children could drown in the seas, they say.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Rohingya fear cyclone, drowning

    The refugees fear they could die as a result of cyclone if they are forcibly moved to the island. Many of their children could drown in the seas, they say.

  • While the island is almost ready to host Rohingya refugees, the government has yet to make a decision on transferring them to it. Several sources say the relocation could take place in November. The Bangladeshi government has hinted it might have to force the refugees to go there if no one chooses to leave the Cox's Bazar's refugee settlements.

    Inside Bangladesh's isolated 'Rohingya island'

    Will Rohingya move there?

    While the island is almost ready to host Rohingya refugees, the government has yet to make a decision on transferring them to it. Several sources say the relocation could take place in November. The Bangladeshi government has hinted it might have to force the refugees to go there if no one chooses to leave the Cox's Bazar's refugee settlements.

    Author: Arafatul Islam, Naomi Conrad


