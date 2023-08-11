Bangladeshi courts leave opposition no time for campaigning

PoliticsBangladeshBangladeshi courts leave opposition no time for campaigningTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsBangladeshBeenish Javed11/08/2023November 8, 2023In Bangladesh the main opposition party says the government is using politically motivated court cases to silence criticism. Some of its activists have to spend most of their time in courts, defending themselves against multiple charges. https://p.dw.com/p/4YaB3Advertisement