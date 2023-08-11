  1. Skip to content
Bangladeshi courts leave opposition no time for campaigning

Beenish Javed
November 8, 2023

In Bangladesh the main opposition party says the government is using politically motivated court cases to silence criticism. Some of its activists have to spend most of their time in courts, defending themselves against multiple charges.

