Anja Kueppers-McKinnon

08/06/2024 August 6, 2024

Students who spearheaded the uprising that toppled the prime minister say they won't accept military rule. They're demanding that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus be installed as a chief adviser to any new interim government. He's reportedly agreed to take on the role. DW spoke to Prapti Taposhi, a student and activist at Jahangirnagar University in Dhaka.