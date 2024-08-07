Bangladesh: Who are the key players after Hasina's ouster?

Bangladesh remains in a state of flux after the dramatic downfall of PM Sheikh Hasina. These people will likely play a crucial role in shaping Bangladeshi politics in the coming months.

Bangladesh has plunged into political tumult following weeks of violent unrest that culminated in the country's long-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, abruptly quitting her post on Monday and fleeing to neighboring India.

Efforts are underway since then to form an interim administration that would run the South Asian nation until polls are held to elect a new parliament.

Following demands by student leaders who spearheaded the anti-Hasina uprising, Bangladesh's figurehead president, Mohammed Shahabuddin, appointed Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government.

There are, however, few other details about the planned government. It's also not clear as to what role the military will play in the administration.

But Yunus has said he wants to hold elections "within a few" months.

Here's what you need to know about those who will play a key role in the nation's politics over the coming months:

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, 84, is a social entrepreneur, banker, economist, and civil society leader.

He and the Grameen Bank he founded in the 1980s pioneered the use of microfinance to help poor people, especially women.

They received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 in recognition of their fight against poverty.

Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim government To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

But under Hasina's rule, Yunus also faced a series of investigations, which he and his supporters labeled "a smear campaign."

Still, Yunus has enjoyed a good reputation, particularly among the youth and educated. He has actively supported the students since the start of their protests.

His popularity, wide acceptability and international recognition have been cited by student leaders as the reasons for their demand to name him the interim leader of Bangladesh.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center, believes Yunus' appointment is a "savvy move."

"Yunus is an internationally recognized and respected figure, and a highly successful professional in his own right," he pointed out.

"But he became a political lightning rod in recent years as he was a sharp critic of Sheikh Hasina's government and a prime target of its crackdown on dissent," Kugelman said, adding: "Holdouts of the former government and its supporters won't like this move, and India may not like it either. So it will need to be handled carefully at such a delicate political moment."

Opposition leader Khaleda Zia

Begum Khaleda Zia, 78, is the head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the two main political outfits in the country.

She has twice served as prime minister, from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006.

Zia and Hasina are considered archrivals.

Khaleda Zia Image: A.M. Ahad/picture alliance/AP Photo

Zia was convicted for graft in 2018 but her supporters said the corruption charges were politically motivated to keep her out of office.

In March 2020, the government allowed her to be released from prison as her health worsened but confined her to her house in Dhaka.

On Tuesday, however, Zia was also freed from house arrest.

It's not clear if she will return to active politics, given her health problems.

"It seems quite likely that Khaleda Zia will turn to politics again, if her health allows," Jasmin Lorch, a senior researcher at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS), told DW.

"With the Awami League (AL) currently discredited after Sheikh Hasina's rule," she pointed out that the BNP, being one of the two main political parties in Bangladesh, has a chance of recouping the lost ground.

"The BNP has been weakened by repression in the last years. But it has party structures, members and followers across the country," she said.

"If there are free and fair elections, the BNP might still do well due to the strong anti-incumbency factor in Bangladeshi politics and because it might be seen by many as the only organized alternative to the AL."

But the expert stressed that there are many who still distrust the BNP because of its poor record when they were in power.

"The problem with Khaleda Zia and the BNP is that when they were in power, they committed abuses similar to those of the AL. The student movement shows that many sections in Bangladeshi society are vying for more fundamental change."

Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman

General Waker-Uz-Zaman became the chief of Bangladesh's army only in June, for a three-year term.

The 58-year-old officer was suddenly thrust into the public spotlight after Hasina's abrupt ouster.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman Image: DW

Zaman was known as a close ally of the ousted prime minister and is also a distant relative.

But he reportedly withdrew his support for Hasina, leading her to quit and flee. Zaman has played a major role over the past couple of days in holding discussions with various political parties, civil society groups and student leaders on the way forward.

"The military chief has been in a tough spot. He long supported Hasina and has a family connection to her, but his institution was clearly uncomfortable about being dragged into the crackdown," Kugelman said.

"Zaman has also likely read the writing on the wall and understands there's not much public appetite for the military to play a major political role post-Hasina. This suggests the military will be present in the discussions around the interim government, but it will hope to ultimately take a back seat," he added.

Zaman said on Wednesday that Yunus would be sworn in as the interim head on Thursday night, and hoped that the latter would take the situation to a "beautiful democratic" process.

Student leader Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, a sociology student, has emerged as one of the main faces of the student movement in the country over the past couple of months.

Nahid Islam Image: REUTERS

The 26-year-old is often seen in public with a Bangladeshi flag draped across his forehead.

During the protests, he accused security forces of abducting and torturing him.

Islam, who speaks unemotionally but firmly in public, said that the students would not accept any government led by the army, and put forward Yunus' name to lead the interim government.

He said that students have also recommended 10-15 members for the interim government in an initial list they shared with the president.

The students' recommendations for the government include civil society members and student representatives, Islam said.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son

Since Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy — who doesn't hold any official position in the Awami League party but is widely seen as a possible successor to Hasina — has emerged as the only person talking publicly on behalf of the Hasina family and her party.

The 53-year-old businessman, who served as an adviser to Hasina on information and communication technology affairs, told DW that neither he nor any other members of his family plan to become the party's leader anytime soon.

Joy, who is based in the US state of Virginia but used to visit Bangladesh frequently, said that all of his family members, except Hasina and him, have been living abroad for a long time and they have settled in their respective lives.

On Hasina's ouster through mass protests, he said, "I don't have anything to say. If the people of Bangladesh do such a thing, we have nothing to say."

Sajeeb Wazed Joy Image: DW

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru