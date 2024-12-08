  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warWildfires
PoliticsBangladesh

Bangladesh upheaval is posing challenges to neighbor India

Mark Espiner
August 12, 2024

Until now, Delhi has been able to rely on the government of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for stability and security in the region. With her departure and a new interim government in place, it will have to reset relations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jNbj
Skip next section Similar stories from Bangladesh

Similar stories from Bangladesh

A man is trying to destroy the statue of Sheikh Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka, after the former PM fled

Can right-wing groups gain an upper hand in Bangladesh?

Many groups are vying for control after PM Sheikh Hasina's abrupt ouster. Will Islamists emerge as a potent force?
PoliticsAugust 9, 202406:28 min
A building in Dhaka burnt and damaged during the mass protests

Bangladesh unrest: 'I have not earned anything for days'

Authorities have eased restrictions after protests paralyzed the country. Dhaka residents told DW about their ordeal.
PoliticsJuly 26, 202401:44 min
People gathered around a burnt-out building

Why are buildings in Dhaka so unsafe?

A recent shopping mall blaze has sparked a nationwide debate on poor fire safety.
TradeMarch 7, 202401:52 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more